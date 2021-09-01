For two years, there had been no overdose deaths in Carroll County. But that changed this year.
Tuesday was International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), which is a global event held on Aug. 31 of each year to remember those gone too soon from overdose deaths.
IOAD has been in existence for more than 15 years and has become a global effort to encourage discussion about drug use, abuse, addiction, and prevention.
Most people know that an overdose happens when a person has more of a drug or a combination of drugs than their body can handle. While some may think that illegal drugs, like heroin, are the main causes of overdose, cases of prescription drug overdose, and are actually higher.
In fact, all drugs, including alcohol, can cause an overdose. And the risk increases when different drugs are taken together.
The signs and symptoms of an overdose vary between drugs.
A depressant overdose, from drugs like alcohol, heroin or oxycodone, will usually result in shallow or slow breathing, clamminess, a slow pulse, and sometimes blue lips and fingernails.
On the other hand, a stimulant overdose, from drugs like methamphetamine or amphetamine, will usually result in symptoms similar to a heart attack, such as chest pain, and/or spasms and seizures.
In 2019 and 2020, Carrollton Police Department statistics reported no overdose deaths for Carroll County. But during this year, there have been 24 overdose cases and a total of three deaths.
There has also been an increase in overdose incidents generally. In 2019, Carroll County had eight overdose cases and 15 in 2020.
“We are fortunate and grateful that the City of Carrollton provides Narcan for our trained officers to use in emergency situations involving opioids,” said Meredith Browning, Investigator/ Public Information Officer for Carrollton Police Department.
Narcan is a drug that police or other emergency medical workers can give to someone who is experiencing an overdose of opioids.
In 2014, Georgia passed the Medical Amnesty Law, which provides limited immunity from arrest, charge, and prosecution for possession of certain drugs and drug paraphernalia for individuals who experience drug overdose and are in need of medical care.
The bill also provides limited immunity for certain underage drinking offenses for minors who seek help in the event of an alcohol overdose.
Additionally, the bill establishes limited civil and criminal immunity for medical professionals who prescribe naloxone (Narcan) and laypeople who administer it to a person suspected of suffering from an opioid overdose.
Naloxone is an effective, non-addictive prescription that reverses opioid drug overdose. Under the 9-1-1 Medical Amnesty Law, a unit dose of naloxone can be delivered either by a nasal spray or an intramuscular injection.
If someone looks like they are in trouble, or can’t be woken after drinking alcohol or using drugs, it’s essential they receive medical help.
If the person does not respond to any verbal or physical commands, do not assume that they are asleep. Not all overdoses happen quickly and sometimes can take hours for someone to die.
When reaching out to emergency personnel, provide ambulance officials with as much information as possible. Provide them with the type of drug taken, how much they have taken, how long ago they have taken the drug, and any pre-existing medical conditions.
“[Carrollton] Mayor Betty Cason remains committed to addressing this epidemic,” said Browning. “By enhancing our support for those who suffer from substance use/ abuse disorders, we can continue to save lives.”
