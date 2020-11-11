Georgia’s top elections official launched a statewide recount on Wednesday of each ballot cast in the presidential race amid pressures from the president’s campaign to quickly review the votes.
On Friday, Carroll County elections officials will begin recounting by hand the more than 54,500 votes that were cast by county voters in the presidential election. The election results were certified by county officials on Tuesday afternoon.
President Donald Trump carried Carroll County with 68.76% of the votes against President-elect Joe Biden, according to the secretary of state’s website. The recount will affect all 54,505 ballots cast in Carroll in the presidential election.
Before these results were certified, documents from the county’s elections office said there were 54,447 votes cast in the presidential election. But a week later, that increased by 58 votes when the results were certified this week.
Trump’s total ballot count increased 32 votes to 37,476 while President-elect Joe Biden gained 26 votes to finish with 16,238 ballots when the county’s results were certified.
Meanwhile, Douglas County elections officials certified their results on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and Biden carried Douglas with 61.96% of the 68,839 ballots cast in the presidential race.
The results of the presidential race in Georgia have not been announced more than a week after voters across the country cast their ballots on Nov. 3.
Whoever wins Georgia will gain 16 electoral votes from the state, but that will not change the nationwide outcome of the election.
The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner of the presidential election on Saturday. The former vice president gained more than 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Biden was leading in Georgia with 14,111 votes against Trump, with 99% of the votes counted, according to the AP. There was a 0.3% margin between the two candidates, and a recount can be requested if two candidates are within 0.5% after the results are certified.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who oversees the state’s elections, made the announcement of a “risk limiting audit” on Wednesday morning during a news conference at the Capitol building.
He said these audits only examine a small sample of the votes, but because of a narrow margin in the presidential race, all of the votes cast in this election will be recounted.
“With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by hand recount in each county,” Raffensperger said on Wednesday morning. “This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount, and a recanvas all at once. It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with our counties to get this done before our state certification.”
The state’s Republican Party and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who is leading the Trump’s campaign’s recount efforts in the state, on Tuesday requested a pre-certification “manual hand recount of every ballot cast within the state of Georgia” for president.
Collins, a Republican, unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler for one of the two U.S. Senate seats in the state.
The recount would affect all five million ballots cast in the presidential election statewide, and Raffensperger has until Nov. 20 to certify the state’s election results.
After the results are certified, a candidate within the 0.5% margin will still be able to request a recount, but it would be done by scanning machines, Raffensperger said.
He said the recount will be conducted by hand in each of the state’s 159 counties, and it must be completed by the deadline to finalize election results. Poll workers will review the printed text on ballots and then sort them into piles to check the accuracy of the results, he said.
Raffensperger, a Republican, found himself in the center of a fight with U.S. Sens. Loeffler and David Perdue, two other Republican officials from the state. Both senators issued a joint statement on Monday calling for Raffensperger’s resignation.
“We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out — even when it’s in your own party,” Perdue and Loeffler’s statement said. “There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems.”
But on Wednesday, Raffensperger said his office will continue to investigate every incidence of illegal voting and added his office has so far not found any widespread voter fraud.
Raffensperger said because the race has “national significance,” a recount of the paper ballots by hand is required. Georgia residents used new voting machines this year for the first time in 18 years, and these machines produce paper ballots that can be verified by elections officials.“We’re doing this because it’s really what makes the most sense,” Raffensperger said. “With the national significance of this race, and the closeness of this race, we have to run a statewide audit. At the end of the day, if we do a hand count, we can answer the question of, ‘what was the final margin in this race?’ ”
