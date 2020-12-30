Jury trials have again been postponed statewide until at least February, causing some cases in Carroll County to go nearly a year without resolution.
Last week, Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Supreme Court of Georgia modified his ninth order to extend a declaration of a judicial emergency to suspend “all jury trials not already in progress” due to “the rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases” in the state.
On March 14, Melton had issued a declaration of a statewide judicial emergency that essentially shut down legal proceedings throughout the state in response to the pandemic. Since then, Melton’s original order has been extended nine times with additional modifications, slowly transitioning to a more normal routine of handling legal matters, including jury trials, throughout the state.
In October, Melton authorized the chief judge in each trial court to use their discretion “to resume the jury trial process if local conditions allow.”
This prompted Coweta Circuit Chief Judge John Simpson to order committees to develop plans for how to proceed safely with jury proceedings. Simpson, whose court sits in Carrollton, confirmed that there has been a backlog of cases in the court system due to the trials being put on hold.
Over the course of a year in Carroll County, there are an estimated 1,400 to 1,600 criminal defendants.
Simpson also said that even without these proceedings, some cases have been able to progress due to such proceedings as guilty pleas and the release of qualifying inmates on bond.
Melton’s latest extension of the judicial emergency, however, halts those plans to restart jury trials.
Melton said that he had consulted with the Judicial Council of Georgia and other judicial partners, and recognized that “most in-court proceedings” compel parties to attend, rather than allow them not to attend in the interest of their health.
For that and other reasons, Melton said that the suspension of in-person jury trial proceedings must continue until at least February.
Simpson told the Times-Georgian in October that, at the time, the committees had planned that it would be at least January 2021 before the jury trials could resume.
The current court calendar for the circuit shows that no criminal jury trials have been scheduled for 2021, however grand juries have been scheduled for the year.
Melton’s latest order does not make mention of grand jury proceedings, which had been approved to resume in September. The grand juries will serve as planning blueprints for jury trials safety precautions, Simpson said, as they are smaller than the trials and require fewer people.
