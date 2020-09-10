The Georgia Department of Education has identified which Georgia Milestones End-of-Course tests will be eliminated.
Senate Bill 367 was signed into law in July, enabling Georgia to eliminate half of those tests required of high school students.
“We appreciate that Governor Kemp and State School Superintendent Woods recognize the importance of being focused on learning rather than high-stakes testing,” said Dr. Jessica Ainsworth, Carroll County School System Assistant Superintendent of School Performance. “The reduction in standardized testing will provide us with the ability to emphasize the importance of future-focused awareness at all grade levels and prepare our students to be enrolled, enlisted, or employed when they graduate.”
State School Superintendent Richard Woods and the State Board of Education jointly adopted a resolution on Aug. 27 that identified which milestones will be eliminated. There were four in total: Geometry/Analytic Geometry, Ninth Grade Literature and Composition, Physical Science, and Economics.
This now means that Georgia is even closer to the federal minimum for testing requirements. The four end-of-course assessments administered to students in grades nine through 12 starting this school year are: Algebra I or Coordinate Algebra, American Literature and Composition, Biology, and U.S. History.
The state has gone from 32 state-required assessments in 2015, to 19 assessments beginning this school year.
SB 367 also removed the fifth-grade social studies Georgia Milestones assessment, reducing Georgia elementary-school testing to the federal minimum.
Middle and high school testing are now closer in line with the federal minimum; the only state tests not required by federal law are eighth-grade social studies and high-school U.S. History.
“The state’s decision to reduce the number of required assessments better aligns with federal regulations,” said Mary Raburn, director of Student Services for Carrollton City Schools. “This does not mean Carrollton City Schools will have a reduction in rigor, however. We continue to have high expectations for all students to ensure they reach their full potential in all coursework, not only those with an assessment attached.”
While it has been requested, it is not expected that testing will be waived this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The DOE had requested a waiver of 2020-21 federal standardized testing requirements on July 13, 2020.
The U.S. Department of Education has not responded to Georgia’s individual waiver request but sent a letter last week to all Chief State School Officers, saying they “should not anticipate such waivers being granted” for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Woods released a response expressing his disappointment with this decision. Local education leaders have expressed appreciation for the governor’s and State Superintendent’s efforts to seek a waiver on standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year.
“To our districts, families, educators, and students: don’t worry about the tests,” Superintendent Woods said. “Given the unique environment we are in, they are neither valid nor reliable measures of academic progress or achievement. I repeat: do not worry about the tests. Worry about meeting the students and teachers where they are. Worry about a safe and supportive restart. Worry about the well-being of your students and teachers. Worry about doing what’s right.”
