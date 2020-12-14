Carroll County School System began distance learning on Monday as Superintendent Scott Cowart cleared up rumors surrounding the closure.
The school system announced on Friday that officials had decided to transition to distance learning starting on Monday, Dec. 14 through Dec. 18.
“Carroll County School System continues to monitor community data regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases in our area, and we have listened to feedback from our staff members,” the school system said in their Facebook announcement.
During Monday’s monthly Board of Education meeting, Cowart told the board there were unfounded rumors that school officials had been planning the closure for weeks and had dropped the decision at the last possible minute.
Cowart said that was not the case and, due to a variety of reasons, officials had come to the difficult decision to close the schools.
“If I felt like we could be in school today, we would be in school today,” Cowart told the school board members.
Among the reasons given by Cowart for closing the system was the issue of staffing. For example, he said Temple High School has approximately 40 certified teachers, and last Friday, 11 were unavailable and there was a lack of substitutes.
Also on Friday, Cowart said that the Central Cluster has seven bus drivers out who will be quarantining all of this week.
Cowart also explained to board members that when district officials checked in with their staff in early September, the staff felt good about the start of the year, but that is no longer the case.
“They don’t feel so good right now. It’s been really tough on them in a number of ways and I think that hopefully this will also be helpful from a mental health standpoint for our teachers and paraprofessionals,” said Cowart.
The district provides a weekly COVID-19 update, released on Mondays. This week’s data provided is from the week ending Dec. 11.
Nearly 6% of students had had possible exposure or were symptomatic, according to the update. This amounts to 871 of the approximately 15,000 students. There were a total of 63 students who had a current, positive COVID-19 status.
Of the 1,868 employees, 18 had a current, positive COVID-19 status and 22 had possible exposure or were symptomatic.
The Georgia Department of Public Health provides a “School Aged COVID-19 Surveillance Report” which shows that between Nov. 25 and Dec. 9, there had been three confirmed cases in Carroll County within the 0-years-old to 4-years-old age group, 28 confirmed cases in the county within the 5- to 17-years-old age group, and 49 confirmed cases within the 18- to 22-years-old age group.
