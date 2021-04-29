The Carrollton Spring Fair 2021 will soon be here, beginning Friday, May 7, and running through Saturday, May 15, at 1625 Bankhead Hwy.
Experience food, new rides, a petting zoo, an escape show and more. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
It is also announced that The Carrollton Fair pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds to three local non-profit organizations: Keep Carrollton Beautiful, Carroll County Humane Society and Carroll County Mental Health Advocates.
Each non-profit will have its own Deal Day at The Carrollton Fair.
Tuesday, May 11 - “$2 Tuesday”
Benefiting Carroll County Humane Society
Bring in a can or bag of pet food, a leash, or a new pet toy for donation to receive admission for $2 and $15 unlimited ride wristbands! These donated items will benefit the Carroll County Humane Society. (1 item minimum per person, per discount)
Thursday, May 13 - “Thrifty Thursday”
Benefiting Carroll County Mental Health Advocates
For one day only, admission will be discounted from $8 to $5, and ride wristbands drop from $25 to $15. A portion of proceeds from this day will go to Carroll County Mental Health Advocates.
Friday, May 14 - “Keep Carrollton Beautiful Friday”
Benefiting Keep Carrollton Beautiful
Bring in a pair of used shoes (Wearable or not, No flip-flops) to donate and receive a $5-off wristband coupon at the entry gate! The shoes are recycled or donated to those in need! (1 coupon per pair of shoes. Coupons/handbills can't be combined)
Executive Director of Keep Carroll Beautiful Martyna Griffin says “Keep Carroll Beautiful welcomes the opportunity to spread recycling awareness and share information about our programs and upcoming events. We are so grateful for the Carrollton Fair’s ongoing support and are looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”
Jodie Goodman the Executive Director of the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates (CMHA), said “CMHA is so excited to partner with the Carrollton Fair, especially during the month of May which is Mental Health Awareness Month, when we work diligently to spread awareness and education on the importance of breaking stigmas associated with mental illness and addiction. We ask everyone to take part in starting the conversation about mental wellness! We also want to thank the Carrollton Fair for their support and efforts of our organization and mission! See you at the Fair.”
“We love Carroll County, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with organizations we believe in. Through these partnerships this event allows patrons to have fun while making a positive impact in Carroll County," said co-owner of Southern Expo Landon Linton.
The Carrollton Fair is produced by Southern Expo, which has hosted this event annually since 2017 to provide entertainment for every family in the community.
Other deals include a Mother’s Day Special on May 9 where the first 50 mothers get in free. There’s a University of West Georgia/College Night on May 10, and Wild Child Wednesday where children 11 and under get in free May 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.