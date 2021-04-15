If spring cleaning is on your to-do list this weekend, there’s a great opportunity in Carrollton to dispose of old, unused electronic equipment.
Keep Carroll Beautiful will hold its 2021 Spring E-Recycling event Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Tabernacle Baptist Church parking lot off the Carrollton Bypass.
During E-Recycling, participants drop off old, broken and unusable electronics, and KCB ships the material to an Atlanta recycling facility. The E-Recycling events are completely free to participants. The costs associated with hosting the event, the transportation, and the recycling fees are covered by the organization’s partners, which include Strong Sustainable Southwire, Carroll County Government, and the Alice Huffard Richards Foundation.
Participants should pull up to the large parking lot at the Tabernacle Baptist Church that will be staged to receive the electronic waste. Donors are asked to keep the items in the trunk or truck bed and line up along designated drop-off zones that will be manned by volunteers who will take the electronics that are to be recycled out of the vehicle. Most participants should be in and out of the event area within five minutes.
Saturday’s event is sponsored by SLM Recycling, Brad Cole Construction, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Atlanta Recycling Solutions and Gradick Communications.
During the 2020 fall recycling activity, Keep Carroll Beautiful shipped 28,000 pounds of electronics to the recycling facility on a tractor trailer, including 69 flat screen TVs, which cost on average $15 to recycle, and 106 CRT TVs with an average recycling fee of $20.
Through community partnerships and cooperation with Southwire Company, KCB was able to divert over 1.5 million pounds of electronics from Carroll County landfills during the last 16 years. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recycling electronics conserves natural resources and avoids air and water pollution, as well as greenhouse gas emissions that are caused by manufacturing virgin materials.
The EPA reports that recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 U.S. homes during an entire year. For every million cell phones that are recycled, 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered, according to the federal agency.
However, recovering valuable metals and saving energy needed to produce new materials are not the only reasons to recycle electronics. Computers, phones, TVs, printers and other material may contain toxic substances like lead, zinc, nickel, barium and chromium. When released into the environment, lead can cause severe damage to wildlife and humans, affecting blood, kidneys and nervous systems.
For additional information on what material will be accepted at Saturday’s E-Recycling, visit www.kcbga.us.
The 2021 fall E-Recycling event, scheduled for Oct. 16, will be held at Midway Church.
