Today, Friday, March 12, is the final day for early voting in the Carroll County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum at either the Carroll elections office in Carrollton, 423 College St. or in Villa Rica at Powell Park, 524 Leslie Dr. Both are open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 16, Carroll County’s registered voters who haven’t voted will have a last chance to go to their precincts to decide whether to renew the 1% sales tax for another six years. A part of Carroll County’ tax revenue since 1987, SPLOST adds one cent on the dollar on most retail purchases, and the funds are earmarked for special purposes outlined by the county’s municipalities.
The Times-Georgian will provide samples — taken from previous reports — of what each municipality has on its ‘wish list’ for the 2021 SPLOST should it be approved in order to help in making your decision. County officials anticipate collecting $119 million in total revenue over the next six years.
Villa Rica
The repair of Punkintown Road, which city officials have said presents a safety hazard
Recreation
Road resurfacing
Public safety
Mt. Zion
Expanding the city’s recreation department with field improvements, equipment purchases and the paving of the city’s athletic complex and gym parking lots
Purchase new police vehicles to replace high-mileage vehicles
Expand its police department into a separate building
Remodel another municipal building and use it as a courtroom, council chamber, and for precinct voting
30% match in funding from the city for several road resurfacing projects under the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant administered by the state transportation department
Expansion of the city’s water service into the northern section of town
Bowdon
Finish the development of Watts Park, land that was donated to the city by the family of the founder of the city’s first hospital.
Finish the new City Hall, which is to be located in a former school building
