Southwire has announced the return of the company’s annual “Back to School Giveaway” with a modified in-person event on Saturday.
This year, Southwire will be giving away more than 6,000 bags of free school supplies, working to ensure that local students have the items they need to be successful in the upcoming school year.
The event will take place July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at Midway Church, 3915 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway.
To support the health and safety of volunteers and community members, company officials said this year’s giveaway will follow a drive-through format. Community attendees will drive through a service line, pop open their trunks and allow Project GIFT volunteers to load in the appropriate number of bags.
“Back to School will look a little bit different this year with the drive-through format, but we are absolutely thrilled to get back to doing what we do best: giving back to our community in person,” said Project GIFT Coordinator Blair Watkins. “We absolutely cannot wait to see everyone in person after nearly 18 months of virtual volunteerism and Giving Back.”
In order to assist as many families as possible, a representative from each family must be present to pick up school supplies. Children are not required to attend, and there is no paperwork needed to receive the free supplies.
Upon arrival, attendees will be asked to provide the number of each bag type they need based on the ages of their children. Two categories of bags will be offered at the event: one for kindergarten through third grade students, and another for fourth through 12th grade students.
Southwire’s “Back to School Giveaway” is made possible each year by such community partners as this year’s presenting sponsor, West Georgia Technical College.
Other event sponsors include Walgreens, Gradick Communications, the Times-Georgian, Associated Credit Union, New Leaf Marketing, Hightower Family Funeral Homes, Metro West Realty, Tisinger Vance, R.K. Redding Construction, BenefitFocus, Elixir Solutions, Addison Smith Mechanical Contractor and Willis Towers Watson.
Midway Church is located at 3915 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, Villa Rica, Ga. For additional information about this year’s “Back to School Giveaway,” call the Project GIFT Hotline at 770-832-4729 or send an email to project.gift@southwire.com.
