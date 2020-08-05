Southwire has announced its goal to achieve Carbon Zero by 2025 -- a feat that would eliminate or offset greenhouse gas emissions by the Carrollton-based company.
The announcement was made along with the release of the company’s 2019 sustainability report in late July. By 2025, Southwire plans to either eliminate or offset all greenhouse gas associated with direct fuel combustion and purchased electricity emissions according to its 2018 baseline.
“We have been working to announce this goal for quite some time, so I am very excited to share it and look forward to our organization announcing its progress in the future,” said Burt Fealing, Southwire EVP and general counsel. “At Southwire, we strive to be best-in-class in everything we do, and this will get us one step closer in doing so for sustainability.”
According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere, making the planet warmer. Human activities are responsible for almost all of the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere over the last 150 years, the agency says.
The largest source of greenhouse gas emissions from human activities in the United States is from burning fossil fuels for electricity, heat, and transportation, according to the EPA.
Carbon dioxide is one type of greenhouse gas and, at 81%, it makes up the largest percentages of all greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, according to the EPA. Other greenhouse gases include methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases.
In its report, the company has defined three “scopes,” or ways where carbon emissions are produced. The first scope refers to Southwire’s direct emissions, the second refers to emissions produced by others but that as an indirect emission associated with the electricity used by the company, and the third scope refers also to emissions produced by others, but are indirect emissions associated with the upstream and downstream channels of the supply chain.
In 2018, there was a total of 291,007 metric tons of energy indirect greenhouse gas emissions — or Scope 2 -- and 102,293 metric tons of gross direct greenhouse gas emissions, or Scope 1
The company plans to achieve its goal through eco-efficiency projects to reduce energy consumption and the use of green energy, including owned or leased renewable energy sources, purchased green power, and renewable energy credits and carbon offsets from the market.
The company is also internally managing efforts to reduce Scope 3 emissions.
To launch the Carbon Zero era, Southwire is constructing the first solar installation at its corporate headquarters in Carrollton that is expected to begin providing power in Fall 2020.
The goal of Carbon Zero is one of five key tenets of sustainability at Southwire, according to the report, which lists the goal as one tenet of “Growing Green.” Other tenets include Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right, and Building Worth.
For Living Well, the company reported that Southwire completed 2019 with the best total recordable injury rate in its 70-year history. The rate of 0.87 improved on the previous historical best of 1.23, achieved in 2018.
Southwire’s volunteer program, Project GIFT, is part of Giving Back and it had a total of 1,000 volunteers in 2019 and 12,972 volunteer hours, which are both higher than last year’s numbers.
Southwire grew its electronics recycling program by an additional six communities in 2019 with first-time events held in El Paso, Texas; Lafayette, Indiana; Douglas, Georgia; Huntersville, North Carolina; Starkville, Mississippi; and 500 He in, Alabama.
Under Doing Right, in 2019 Southwire initiated a new process to investigate ethics and human resources concerns. The company also spent $375 million on Diverse Supplier in 2019 and added 111 new small or diverse businesses to our list of approved suppliers. Diverse businesses now represent 20% of Southwire’s total number of suppliers.
Under Building Worth, Southwire tracks the number of active patents, which in 2019 totaled 501.
“At Southwire, we are committed to sustainability, and we work hard every day to discover, develop and distribute sustainable solutions that exceed the expectations of our stakeholders around the world,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO. “As a private company, we proudly share our sustainability journey and progress in this report each year, and we will build upon last year’s success by creating new, exciting goals for the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.