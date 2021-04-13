Special to The Times-Georgian
Southwire announced recently that it was selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company for the second year in a row.
Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.
In 2020, Southwire was chosen one of the 27 Best Managed Companies in the United States on the companies’ inaugural list.
The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite major challenges and immense pressure, the companies were honored for continuing to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.
“Receiving this recognition two years in a row, especially considering the challenges we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a testament to the resiliency and dedication of our employees,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO.
“By continuing to focus on innovation, customer service, fiscal responsibility, a culture of inclusion and a desire to give back to the communities in which we work and live — the aspects of our organization that contributed to this achievement — I’m confident that we will be successful in building a sustainable, multi-generational business for the next 100 years and beyond.”
J.M. Huber Corp., an industrial products and construction company based in Atlanta, also repeated as a Best Managed Company from Georgia. There are 49 companies listed in all, and also on that list from Georgia is Inspire Brands, which deals in transportation and hospitality and is based in Atlanta.
Roy Richards, a Carroll County entrepreneur, began a company in 1937 to erect power poles for the REA. When wire became scarce due to postwar shortages, Richards founded Southwire in March, 1950, with three used machines and a workforce of 12 employees. Southwire’s services have since expanded to a workforce of nearly 8,000 employees world-wide.
Applicants for Best Managed Companies are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance.
The Best Managed Companies U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials.
