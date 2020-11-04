Southwire officials are pledging to provide $250,000 during the months of November and December in their “Hope for the Holidays” program.
The Carrollton based company had pledged to issue $1 million in donations by the end of the year. With two months left, only a quarter of that is needed to complete the goal.
The first set of donations came in May, when Southwire committed a $500,000 donation to Feeding America and similar hunger-relief international organizations across its communities.
The second set came in July, during the virtual Back to School event, for which $250,000 in donations were given in the form of free school supplies for students.
Now, “Hope for the Holidays” is the last push to complete the $1 million donation, and $250,000 will be given to organizations such as Toys for Tots, Salvation Army Angel Tree, and Feed My Starving Children.
For the company’s 70th anniversary, Southwire will host a Hope for the Holidays virtual fundraising event on Dec. 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The goal of this virtual event is to raise an additional $70,000. The event will be held via Facebook Live and will host musical performances, inspirational messages from special guests and sponsors, and much more.
Musical artists include: “Josh Gracin, an American Idol top four finalist and country music star, AJ Ghent, a blues fusion artist whose colorful career consists of opening for legendary acts such as The Zac Brown Band, Kevin Ross, an R&B singer who has contributed to numerous chart-topping songs for artists like Trey Songz, The Edge Effect, a nationally renowned acapella group.”
The first 1,000 people to donate at the event will receive a special Southwire Hope for the Holidays long sleeved T-shirt.
Sponsors for the event include: SERVPRO of Carrollton, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Premise Health, Associated Credit Union, West Georgia Technical College, New Leaf Marketing, Gradick Communications, and more. Those interested in becoming a sponsor can email project.gift@southwire.com.
“Giving Back is a big part of what makes Southwire such a special company, and our spirit of community and giving has been displayed in many new ways in light of the pandemic,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire president and CEO. “When determining how we could best distribute this donation back in April, it was important for us to consider the full year ahead and how COVID-19 could impact our communities, especially during the holiday season.
“In addition to Southwire’s committed monetary gift, this virtual fundraiser is meant to bring additional hope to communities in which we live and work, by providing an event full of celebration and the opportunity to raise even more support for the places we call home.”
