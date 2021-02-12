Southwire building new copper rod manufacturing plant in Carrollton

Southwire will replace its copper rod plant in Carrollton with a new, 100,000 square-foot facility with production expected to start by late 2022.
The project is part of a multimillion-dollar modernization initiative that Southwire President and CEO Rich Stinson said would allow the wire and cable manufacturer to increase efficiency while introducing better equipment and technology.
The existing copper rod plant on Central High Road is more than 40 years old, and company leaders announced on Thursday that now is the time to upgrade the facility to a new state-of-the-art system.
Construction of the new manufacturing plant will be on the same property as the existing plant and is expected to begin in the first quarter of this year. Once the facility is completed, the current plant will be decommissioned.
Ashley Bush, communications director for Southwire, told the Times-Georgian on Friday that details of the investment have not been shared and the manufacturer does not expect to add any new jobs.
The new Southwire Continuous Rod (SCR) system in Carrollton will have the capability to produce more copper rod than any other system in the world, according to a company release.
“In doing so, we’re reaffirming our commitment to providing a work environment that supports the wellbeing of our employees, our communities and the environment – for today and for the future,” Stinson said in the release. “Installing a new SCR system is an important part of this effort, as copper rod is the start of the manufacturing process for many of the products that make Southwire an industry leader.”
Charlie Murrah, executive vice president of metals at Southwire, said 50% of all copper rod in the world passes through one of the company’s continuous rod systems at some point.
“Having a new SCR system in place for Southwire’s copper rod production will help keep us strong and sustainable for decades to come,” Murrah said in the company’s announcement.
Southwire was founded by Carrollton entrepreneur Roy Richards in March 1950, and the manufacturer now has more than 8,000 employees worldwide, according to the company’s website.
The company started operation of its current copper rod system in Carrollton in 1980. Four decades later, copper continues to be a primary source of metal for Southwire’s wire and cable production.
Southwire is also partnering with Carroll EMC to use all renewable electricity for the facility. This is part of the company’s Carbon Zero initiative to achieve 100% carbon-free energy for its operations by 2025.
“We’re excited about the future of our Carrollton copper rod manufacturing facility, and we are proud to partner with Carroll EMC as we pursue our Carbon Zero initiative,” Stinson said. “Through this effort, we are not only supporting our modernization strategy and strategic efforts, but also strengthening our commitment toward remaining generationally sustainable.”
