On Monday, nearly 6% of the students in the Carroll County School System were reported as having been exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic as select schools began the first day of hybrid learning.
On Friday, Villa Rica High School, Bay Springs Middle School and Temple Middle School all announced that they would move to a newly developed plan by which students alternate between distance learning and in-person instruction. The move to hybrid learning was ordered due to an increase in cases in the school district, although the school system did not disclose on Friday the number of cases at each individual school to the Times-Georgian.
On Monday, the district wide numbers showed that, as of Jan. 22, there were 887 students out of the nearly 15,000 students in the district who had possible exposure or were symptomatic, or 5.9%, while 80 students had a current and positive test.
There were 42 teachers who had a current and positive test out of the nearly 1,900 teachers in the system and there were 45 who had possible exposure or were symptomatic.
The expected return to a regular schedule for these schools is Monday, Feb. 8.
The plan works by splitting the school up into two groups based on last name. Group A and Group B will alternate days in class and in person during this hybrid model.
During the days students are participating in distance learning, they would be assigned independent assignments that do not require teacher assistance.
Unless otherwise announced, the district plans extracurricular activities to take place as normally scheduled.
During a hybrid schedule, the Food and Nutrition program will prepare a hot meal each day for all students attending school and a cold meal to hand out when students are leaving. A meal bus is already located in each cluster.
“There are multiple factors we evaluate in order to determine when a campus transitions to a Hybrid Learning Model, including the number of student cases, staff cases, the availability of substitute teachers, the ability to cover classes, and the size of the facility in comparison with the number of students it serves,” said a statement from the school system.
A report on COVID-19 in school-age children from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) shows that as of Jan. 21, COVID-19 in this demographic is “high.” For the first time in several weeks, cases in these demographics were “decreasing” in Carroll County.
Within the last 14 days of the report, there have been 12 cases among children younger than 4, 72 cases for children 5 to 17 years old, and 58 cases for those 18 to 22 years old, as of Jan. 21.
