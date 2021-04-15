By Staff Reports
After three weeks of holding steady with no net change in the number of COVID-19 related patients, there was an increase at the Tanner Health System over the past week, the first such rise in several weeks.
Tanner Health System releases a weekly update on COVID-19 patients each Thursday, and on April 15 the total was eight. For the previous three Thursdays, the number was six, and that plateau was before several weeks in a row of decreasing totals.
Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton was treating four patients, as was Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica. Higgins Hospital reported no COVID-19 related patients for the second week in a row.
The eight patients is still well short of the capacity of licensed beds for COVID-19 patients at Tanner, Carrollton and Villa Rica, which have a combined 326 beds.
Carroll County did not report a confirmed COVID-19 related death in the past week to remain at 130 since the pandemic began.
The state of Georgia as a whole surpassed 17,000 from April 8, when the count was 16,886. On April 15, there were 17,130 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Georgia according to the Department of Public Health.
In terms of confirmed positive tests for COVID-19, Carroll had a small increase from April 8 (7,317) to April 15’s total of 7,335. Georgia as a whole confirms 865,827 positive cases on April 15.
Georgia also surpassed five million COVID-19 vaccination doses administered this week.
“Over the last 12 days, public health officials and our partners in the private sector have administered 1 million vaccines,” said Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement released Thursday. The number of doses is 5,049,608, 1,906,645 individuals being fully vaccinated.
Carroll County, on the Department of Public Health website dashboard Thursday, has 13,394 fully vaccinated out of 31,391 receiving at least one dose.
