A Bowdon resident was honored Tuesday as a Georgia Caregiver of the Year by the Rosalynn Carter Institute.
Alesia Simon learned that she was a winner of the honor when representatives of the institute surprised her on her doorstep.
Rather than holding an in-person celebration, the representatives held a drive-by celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of three Caregivers of the Year are selected, one for each of three categories: family, volunteer, and paraprofessional.
Selected for the family category, Simon provided care to her late mother while she was battling cancer at the same time that her father was being treated for Alzheimer’s. Simon continues to care for her father.
Each of the winners will receive a gilded rose and a check for $1,000. Seniorlink, a national organization that provides professional coaching, emotional, and financial support for families caring for loved ones, served as this year’s sponsor for the awards.
Brooke Rakestraw from HCBS Case Management Services praised Simon for her “unwavering dedication” to her caregiving role.
“Alesia proves time and again to be a determined caregiver who works hard to make ends meet and to ensure her father has enough food and items that he needs for him to remain at home,” she said.
Simon and a winner from Cedartown were recognized on Tuesday and a final winner will have their celebration on Thursday. The annual recognition comes during November’s National Family Caregiver Month, a nationwide celebration of the men and women who support individuals in need of care.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced what our founder, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, has long known to be true, and what our team sees when working with some of America’s 53 million caregivers: caregivers are the invisible frontline of our health care system, and they deserve our recognition and support,” said Dr. Jennifer Olsen, Executive Director of RCI. “The Georgia Caregivers of the Year, and all of this year’s nominees, exemplify the strength, resilience, and compassion of caregivers everywhere. It’s our honor to celebrate their amazing contributions to our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.