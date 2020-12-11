For the third straight year, Shucker’s Oyster House has made a donation to KidsPeace, a gift that will go toward Christmas presents for the children.
Richard and Natasha Acquaotta, owners of the restaurant, have collected money for KidsPeace, an organization in Bowdon dedicated to serving the behavioral and mental health needs of children. This year’s donation means that $100 can be spent on each of the kids.
“These kids have had it rough, and if we as a whole can give back to those kids and show them that the world is different from the darkness they have seen, maybe that’s that spark that that kid needs,” said Richard.
The money raised by Shucker’s means that they will have Christmas presents this year, in addition to the Christmas dinner they will also be having.
“If it were not for Richard and places like Shuckers, we would not be able to do what we do,” said Louis Shagawat, executive director of KidsPeace.
Richard said that starting in September, they started collecting donations from the community by asking customers to donate a dollar with their meal, and some community members even will donate to Shuckers specially for their cause.
“It takes things like this to help them feel important, helping hem feel love and that there’s wonderful adults out there that love them, that care for them regardless of their circumstances,” said Shagawat.
