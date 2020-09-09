Shuckers Oyster House is joining with KidsPeace for the third year in a row to provide Christmas gifts for children in need.
“Seeing a kid’s smile on Christmas morning when they open up a gift is the single most selfless joy you can experience,” said owner Richard Acquatta. “Some of these kids have never had a Christmas. These kids will be 11-13 years old without ever experiencing an organized, love-filled event like Christmas. To see those kids light up is priceless.”
From now until Dec. 1, a percentage of any Shuckers food bill can be donated to children at the KidsPeace Bowdon campus.
“People get KidsPeace mixed up as a home for troubled kids,” Acquatta said. “Some of the kids have been in trouble, but some of the kids have been in trouble because of their life circumstances.”
KidsPeace Bowdon provides around the clock care for 80 children with a mental or behavioral health issue, as well as children who have undergone sexual abuse.
Shuckers’ donation goal is to raise $80 toward gifts for each child at the care facility, which would come out to $6,400. If that goal is surpassed, the remaining funds would go toward their annual banquet and any other use for the children.
“Donations can range from a penny to whatever someone’s heart desires,” Acquatta said.
In the past, Acquatta said customers had donated an estimated $8,000 and he hopes to surpass that amount this year.
“We don’t think there is more important work in Carroll County than KidsPeace,” Acquatta said. “We’re in the volition that we can pay for kids now.”
Since KidsPeace is a multi-state private charity organization, the owner ensures that all donated funds will go toward the Bowdon campus.
He also noted that Shuckers raises funding for the residential treatment facility throughout the year. Acquatta and his wife and co-owner, Natasha, fund 10 children themselves throughout the year.
Shuckers, located at 481 Rome St., has been a local, family-owned business since its inception in 1998 and the owners take pride
“We interact with KidsPeace to better the children in our area,” Acquatta said. “Our goal is if we can keep one kid on track through programs like KidsPeace, then we’re on the right track.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.