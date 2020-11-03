Election Day in Carroll County proved to be uneventful Tuesday as precincts experienced short wait times and minor technology mishaps.
All the polls in Georgia opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, and despite the near freezing morning temperatures, many of the county’s precincts saw lines of people waiting outside for the doors to open.
While some voters sailed through, other precincts, such as in Whitesburg and Roopville, saw wait times of 30 to 45 minutes during the morning rush.
By 8 a.m., the precinct in Clem had over 100 voters and the longest wait time had only been 20 minutes. A small printer error occurred, but that was quickly fixed.
Several other precincts also experienced minor technological glitches, however they were also quickly resolved and the line of voters was able to move through.
Temple Senior Center was one of the precincts with a large morning turnout. By 9 a.m. the precinct had seen 195 voters for the county and 191 voters for the city. Before opening, the line was so long that it went around the front of the building, towards the road, and then wrapped its way around the parking lot.
As the pre-work crowd dissipated, a steady stream of voters entered the precincts, with two to three people voting at a time.
While there was a slight increase in voters midday, the lunchtime rush was lacking at many precincts. By noon in Villa Rica city, there were 352 votes, but workers were not expecting a lunchtime rush and said that by that point in the day, they had expected more voters to show up.
At each of the precincts throughout the day, the voters were required to show their drivers license, receive a card with digital information, go to a touchpad screen to cast their vote, print it, submit the ballot, and receive their “I Voted” sticker.
The process varied slightly by precinct. The Bowdon precinct had a blocked and taped pathway for voters to follow, while Temple had voters check their body temperature before entering
As the day continued, voters cast their ballots as poll watchers sat outside to make sure things run smoothly.
Volunteers from groups such as Fair Fight Action and Election Protection were at several precincts in Carrollton and Temple, as early as 7 a.m. and just before the polls closed.
The volunteers tried to catch voters on their way out, making sure that no one had been turned away from voting and that no suppression was occurring in the county, and asking voters if they were able to vote.
Overall, voters had an easy time in Carroll County and polls closed on time, although other Georgia counties faced difficulties and experienced late closings.
In-person turnout was lower than expected, election officials said, but said it could be attributed to the high amount of early voting and mail in ballots, with various precincts reporting approximately 40% early voting.
