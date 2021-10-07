Two men were injured in an altercation that ended in a shooting in Waco early Thursday morning, but the only arrest made that day was of an apparent witness found hiding in the woods nearby.
According to a news release by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:30 a.m., a resident on Buncombe Road in Waco was awakened by an injured Haralson County resident, Stacy Burkhart, banging on his door. Burkhart, 43, had been shot multiple times, he claimed in a drive-by shooting, and was taken to a hospital. He was released from the hospital later that day.
As deputies canvassed the neighborhood to investigate the incident, they found former Bremen resident, Donna DeMoss, 53, hiding in the nearby woods. She told the deputies a couple of different stories about what had happened.
While speaking to DeMoss, deputies discovered that there was a warrant out for her arrest for a probation violation, so they took her into custody. According to Haralson County Jail records, she is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
During their investigation, the deputies also found a home with blood on the porch and steps, said Haralson County Investigator Heather Mecillas on Friday. Resident of the home, Charles Ward, 79, admitted to shooting Burkhart, but said it was in self defense, she said.
Ward, who is Burkhart’s uncle, had injuries on his arms and legs, “consistent with someone younger or stronger manhandling him,” she said.
The incident is still under investigation, she said.
