Like many activities and events that were either forced to cancel or alter their format in 2020, Shiloh United Methodist Church’s 154th annual camp meeting had to be viewed virtually last July.
However, the 155th Camp Meeting will be held live and in-person when the storied gathering at the arbor at Shiloh UMC is held Wednesday-Sunday, July 21-25.
Services for this year’s camp meetings will be held at 7:30 p.m. The concluding service is planned for Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
A youth camp for rising 4th through 12th graders is part of the annual tradition and will be held 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 22-24.
Shiloh United Methodist Church, located at 1874 Burwell Road, has been part of the Burwell community for 155 years. The church was organized by five families in a log cabin schoolhouse near the present church site in 1857.
In 1867, members of the nearby New Salem church joined Shiloh, bringing with them their church building. The current Shiloh UMC was built in 1881 and has since had several additions and renovations. As was traditional in that time, it was served by Methodist circuit riders in the early years and later shared a minister with Bowdon United Methodist Church.
Camp meetings at the church have been a tradition since 1867. The churchgoers originally met under a "brush arbor," which is an open-sided shelter made of vertical poles set in the ground, over which other long poles were placed and covered with cut branches. These were used to shelter worshipers from the weather during revival meetings, which could last for days.
In 1873, a timber-framed structure was built and in 1914 the current arbor was built using oak and pine from local farms and forests. It underwent extensive renovation in 2013.
Rev. Ron Bearden will be the evangelist for each service, according to Rev. Blair Tolbert, pastor of Shiloh UMC. Bearden is senior pastor of the Crestview United Methodist Church in Crestview, Florida.
