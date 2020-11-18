Sheriff's highway safety effort boosted by $300K grant

Nearly $300,000 has been awarded to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, one of only 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Traffic Enforcement Grant
The Sheriff’s Office’s award totals $299,999.98, and is part of a “H.E.A.T. grant” from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) grant was awarded during the 2021 grant season.
This grant is intended to promote highway safety by combating crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding. It also intends to increase seatbelt use and educate the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Director of GOHS Allen Poole said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal.”
County law enforcement has a H.E.A.T Unit, which will use the grant for reducing local traffic crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors. The sheriff’s office will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, concentrated patrols, and multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.
The grant through GOHS is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with a total of $6.7 million being given for 2021 throughout the state.
The program is designed to assist Georgia jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities, based on impaired driving and speeding data.
“Carroll County is fortunate to have a dedicated group of Deputies who make up the H.E.A.T. Unit at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office,” said Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley. “The H.E.A.T. Unit strives hard to ensure the safety of every citizen of Carroll County by enforcing traffic laws and educating the community on safe practices to reduce the number of traffic accidents and fatalities on Georgia roadways.
“It is a great honor to be selected as one of the 21 law enforcement agencies within the State of Georgia to receive this grant.”
