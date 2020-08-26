The couple accused of murder in the death of an 83-year-old Burwell woman allegedly targeted her for robbery, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said Wednesday.
Andrew James Conard, 37, and Amanda Rae Sherry, 29, a couple who lived together on Harrison Road in Mount Zion, were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the Mother’s Day weekend death of of Barbara Gibson. The homicide shocked the community of Burwell, where Gibson was a beloved and well known figure who lived on the Burwell-Mt. Zion Road.
In a morning news conference, Langley said that based on an alleged confession from one of the suspects, and other evidence, the suspects had staked out Gibson’s small brick home and planned to rob her. He said they considered her an easy target because she was an elderly widow who lived alone.
On May 9, the day before Mother’s Day, Gibson was found murdered from a gunshot inside the house where her family had planned to meet the following day to celebrate the holiday.
During the news conference, Langley said it was not known why the robbery had ended with her violent death.
Langley said the community played a huge role in gathering evidence and providing support to the Sheriff’s Office. Although deputies released few updates during the investigation, Langley said that at least one investigator worked the case every day, and at times the entire investigative unit was involved.
Investigators learned that Conrad and Sherry moved to the same community as Gibson more than a year ago. The couple have been together for six to eight years. Conrad is the only one with a criminal record, but he only had a few misdemeanor charges in Wisconsin, according to Langley.
The couple will make their first appearance before a Carroll County magistrate at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 27, at the Carroll County Jail.
The County Sheriffs will turn over the case to the district attorney’s office to decide how to prosecute, but Langley said he and his investigators “feel this is a death penalty case.”
“Like any case, once we get a full investigation, we’ll review all the evidence and determine how to proceed,” said Herbert Cranford, district attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. “I do think it’s important for people to know that we’ll be discussing the case and how to proceed with the victim’s family once we’ve completed our review of it.”
During the press conference, Langley read a statement from Gibson’s family, who considered news of the arrests to be a “bittersweet moment.”
“One moment we had our dearest and most beloved Mother, Mother-In-Law, and Granny. Then in an instant, she was a victim to a senseless and unthinkable murder,” the statement said. “Today, you have given us the most incredible gift. And this gives us hope that other homicide and violent crime cases will also be solved.”
Langley said he knew Gibson to be a beloved, active member of the community.
“She was such a good person,” he told reporters and a crowd of Burwell residents who had gathered at the scene. “The reason so many people are here is not because she was killed, but because of how she lived.”
A fellow community member, Cyndy Owny, shared her relationship with Gibson.
“Barbara and Gene [her husband who died in 2014] taught us everything they could about gardening, farming, and living the country life … they have been our best friends,” she said. “It doesn’t [bring closure] … I want justice to be done, but I wish those people could get saved and turn their lives to the Lord.”
Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan also attended the news conference and expressed her thoughts.
“I don’t think the closure is quite ready just yet, but the fact that the community has come out shows how much she was loved and how much they support our sheriff’s department,” she said. “This morning is a powerful statement. I believe all of Carroll County has been grieving over this, because this is not how we live in Carroll County and what we want living in the county.”
