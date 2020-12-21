Wherever you drive in Carroll County, you see houses and apartment buildings. What you do not usually see are the people living inside, some of whom are struggling to pay the monthly rent.
And completely out of sight, for the most part, are those without any home at all, some of whom are sleeping in tents or in cars.
The issue of affordable housing in Carroll County is currently being tackled by local governments and authorities. A comprehensive plan from the Carroll County government developed in 2018 has a section on housing in the county, that intends to, “establish Carroll County’s vision for its future and guides decisions to implement that vision through the year 2040.”
“One of the most basic of human needs is shelter,” the plan says “The quantity and quality of housing within a community is directly tied to the economic and physical well-being of residents.”
In a 2019 survey of the west Georgia housing market, the University of West Georgia’s College of Business noted “a long-term supply shortage of affordable housing for our workforce.”
Earlier this year, a similar UWG survey described the market in west Georgia as “quite resilient” amid the pandemic, with housing statistics trending upward.
This holiday week, the staff of the Times-Georgian will be taking an in-depth look at housing within the west Georgia area, focusing on the Carroll and Douglas counties, as well as Villa Rica — a unique municipality split between the two counties.
Today, we examine why the problem of homelessness is often so difficult to see, much less measure. Because there are cases in which people are literally homeless, or struggling to afford to live where they are, tracking homelessness is difficult, not only in the region but across the state.
And while lack of affordable housing can pose an issue with the homeless population, it can also pose barriers to residents who may have the funds to live in the county, but lack options to rent or buy, each of which can present their own challenges.
Along the way, we will look at stories of people who struggle with homelessness, or who have been without a stable place to live. Some of these stories may challenge preconceptions and bring new insight into the scope of this problem.
It is a problem that is always with us, just as it was during the housing market crash of the early 2000s, and the economic hurdles of this year’s pandemic. But where the problem exists, there are also solutions, including government initiatives and local organizations aimed at helping residents, which will be highlighted in the weekend edition of the Times-Georgian.
