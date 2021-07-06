Carrollton Police Department Sgt. Rob Holloway is coming home.
Wounded during an April 12 police chase that began on Interstate 20 in Haralson County and continued into Carrollton, Holloway will be welcomed home on July 14 by his fellow officers, and what will surely be hundreds of appreciative local citizens who are being invited to line the streets of Carrollton.
Holloway was originally transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where he stayed several days. He has since spent almost three months undergoing extensive physical therapy and rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center, also in Atlanta.
According to a message sent Tuesday afternoon from Sgt. Meredith Browning, public information officer for the Carrollton Police Department, Holloway is expected to arrive in Carrollton shortly before noon on July 14.
“You are all invited to help us celebrate. We would love for as many as possible to help us line the streets, mostly through Adamson Square,” Browning noted in her message.
“Please make your way to be in place between 11 and 11:30 a.m. He will have a police escort from Shepherd Center back to Carrollton,” she explained.
The route will go from Interstate 20 to the Highway 61-Villa Rica Exit and into Carrollton on Bankhead Avenue and Newnan Street through Adamson Square.
“We will make a very slow procession through Adamson Square where we would love to see this community welcoming him home,” Browning said.
She noted that the square will be shut down during this time so no vehicular traffic will be allowed.
The escort will leave the square and proceed on to Highway 27 North to Highway 113 and to Northside Drive, where he will arrive home with his wife Stephanie, and son, Grady.
Holloway has been with the Carrollton Police Department since 2008.
