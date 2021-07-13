On April 12, Sgt. Rob Holloway reported for duty as a Carrollton City police officer, just as he had done every work day since 2008. Today, for the first time since, he returns home -- as a hero.
After being critically wounded during a high-speed, multi-jurisdictional police chase, and after stays in Atlanta hospitals that stretched over 93 days, Holloway will be escorted from the Shepherd Center on Peachtree Road in Atlanta to his home off Northside Drive in Carrollton.
Law enforcement agencies from Atlanta to Villa Rica, to Carrollton and Carroll County will be taking part in the escort.
Atlanta police will escort Holloway when he is released from the Shepherd Center, then take him along Interstate 20 to the Villa Rica exit.
"We'll meet Sgt. Holloway when he gets off in Villa Rica," said Captain Keith Shaddix of the Villa Rica PD.
From there, other law enforcement agencies will accompany Holloway to Adamson Square, where police plan a "very slow procession" through downtown. Carrollton police officers have invited residents to assemble on the square between 11-11:30 a.m. to welcome Holloway.
Vehicular traffic through the square will be shut down during the procession.
The escort will leave the square and proceed on to Highway 27 North to Highway 113 and to Northside Drive, where he will arrive home with his wife Stephanie, and son, Grady.
Holloway was one of three local law officers who were seriously injured in the April 12 incident that began on Interstate 20.
When a state patrol trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle, its driver sped away. A chase ensued, during which a passenger in the car fired on the trooper's vehicle with an AK-47 rifle and disabled the patrol car.
The vehicle was later spotted by remote cameras in Carrollton and law officers, including Holloway, gave chase. During that pursuit, the armed man again fired at officers, wounding Holloway and causing him to crash.
After the two men crashed their vehicle on the Carrollton-Villa Rica highway, a Villa Rica police officer, Chase Gordy, was ambushed and shot. Two Carroll County deputies, Jay Repetto and Cpl. Jamison Trout, went to Gordy's location and also rolled into an ambush.
In a gun battle that followed, the assailant, identified as Pier Shelton, was killed and Repetto was wounded in the arm.
With the accomplice unaccounted for, a team of first responders mounted a rescue operation to evacuate the wounded officers from the scene. The accomplice, identified as Shelton's cousin, Aaron Shelton was later taken into custody.
Gordy was wounded in the shoulder and leg. He has recently returned to what Shaddix termed as "light duty."
"Chase is not totally back to normal, but he is getting there," Shaddix said Tuesday.
According to Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County Communications Director, Repetto is still undergoing physical therapy, and Trout has been back on active duty for the past two weeks.
"When Sgt. Holloway returns Tuesday, we plan to have several of our patrol cars lining the route, and we will also have a big banner on the courthouse welcoming him home," Hulsey said.
Aaron Shelton of Center Point, Ala, remains in custody at the Carroll County Jail. He was recently indicted on multiple counts of aggravated assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.