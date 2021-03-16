By Staff Reports
Severe weather is possible for the Carroll County area through the next 24 hours.
Tim Padgett, director of the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency, announced Tuesday afternoon that The National Weather Service (NWS) had held a special weather briefing on the potential for severe weather for this area. This weather is expected from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
According to a news release by Padgett, the round of active weather is today (March 17), Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. West Georgia will be under an enhanced risk (Level 3 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Primary severe impacts include tornadoes (cannot rule out a stronger, long-track tornado), damaging wind gusts (60 mph), hail (primarily in central Georgia), and heavy rain.
Padgett said the NWS will hold another briefing Wednesday afternoon.
