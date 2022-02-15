Bowdon’s mayor and city council meeting was held Monday at 182 Grammar School Road, the new city hall location, to discuss senior center building repairs, a food truck ordinance, and finances.
City manager Gary Bullock opened the business session of the meeting discussing the repair needs for the Bowdon Senior Center. Speaking from a visual provided of the building, Bullock provided repair updates of the outside walls and inside center trusses in regards to its leaning state.
“They’ve shored up the outside wall that’s leaning and we’ve also shored up the inside center of the trusses,” Bullock said. “If you notice in the picture in the dark spot under the temporary post they put in there, all those posts are the same length. That dark spot under there facing the kitchen is seven inches.”
“On the other side of the room it’s also seven inches, but in the middle you’ll see those posts are flat on the floor. So the center part of that building, the roof, had dropped seven inches. What they are doing now. They will be jacking up that center part and leveling that out.”
That part of the repair was $12,000. The engineer recommended contacting a contractor like Ra-Lin, who recommended the construction contractor.
The city entered into an emergency contract with Marquis Construction out of Rome, Ga. The contractors hired were able to begin right away, being familiar with this type of work.
Bullock also said there will most likely be additional costs because the bracing will be more than anticipated. The original engineers report showed that bracing was only needed in a couple places, but the engineer now says “they will need to brace every two to four feet on the trusses.”
Bullock said he is waiting on the bid for the grid and putting the cement back in with insulation. He has reached out to the insurance company to receive assistance from them with the repair improvements of the senior center.
“When the engineer was here, he said even a hard wind could blow it down,” Mayor Jim Chaffin said. “That’s good that we’ve got it on the way.”
Jan Gibbs, Bowdon’s Main Street Board Director, was present at the meeting to speak about adopting a food truck ordinance in more detail. She suggested that a member of the Main Street board and a member of Downtown Development Authority collaborate to work on this ordinance together.
They are looking to compare other food truck ordinances in cities of a similar size to Bowdon. There are not any current issues, but there has been an increase in inquiries of people with food trucks trying to find out what needs to be done for them to come to Bowdon.
“We did want to look at some ways that we don’t bring folks in that directly compete with our downtown restaurants,” Gibbs said.
Councilwoman Jan Johnson asked what was the motivation to bring this subject to the council when Gibbs and Bowdon’s Downtown Development Authority Chairman Keith Barker brought this subject to the council’s attention a year ago, confirming whether it was for Main Street activities and to have control over it.
“It’s a real sort of trendy thing right now, a really popular thing food trucks are,” Gibbs said.
Currently, food trucks are just required to obtain a peddler’s license for $15.
“That’s not much. If they are coming to Bowdon often and they are getting a lot of benefit from being in Bowdon then that should be a fair fee to the city and to them,” Gibbs said.
In his financial report, Bullock told the council that at this time, the city’s finances are currently in good standing. The revenue is about $120,000 over what was originally budgeted. The expenditures are $31,000 less than budgeted for this time. In the water department, revenues are down about $7,000, but expenses are down about $25,000 at this time.
Most of the additional revenue came from increased property taxes, insurance premium taxes, and the recreation department.
Following this discussion, the mayor and council went into executive session to discuss personnel and real estate issues.
The next Bowdon mayor and council meeting will be held March 14 at 7 p.m. The next work session will be March 8 at 7 p.m.
