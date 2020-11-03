Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan won reelection Tuesday in his Senate District 30 race against Democratic challenger Montenia Edwards.
Dugan carried the race with 55,716 votes (67.4%) against Edwards’ 26,847 votes (32.5%).
Voters in portions of Carroll, Haralson and Paulding counties had the choice between Dugan, the Republican incumbent who was seeking reelection, and Democratic challenger Edwards, a clinic researcher in the biopharmaceutical industry.
In Carroll County, Dugan received 32,695 votes against Edwards’ 13,503 ballots. In neighboring Douglas County, Dugan received 61.7% versus Edwards’ 38.2% of the votes.
Meanwhile, in Paulding County, Dugan had 11,190 votes compared to Edwards’ 6,026, with all of the five precincts complete as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Edwards is experienced in working on an array of diseases, ranging from the coronavirus to heart health studies.
She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Morris Brown College and a Master of Public Health from St. Louis University’s School of Public Health. She was one of a few selected for the Eliminating Health Disparities traineeship program, created by the U.S. Surgeon General.
Dugan is an Army veteran and has served the state’s 30th Senate district since January 2013. He was then elected Majority Leader in 2018.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating with his bachelor’s degree and was later commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Infantry. He became an Army Ranger and Paratrooper, and he spent more than 20 years in the Army before retiring in 2008 as a lieutenant colonel.
During his career, he was deployed to more than 32 countries, including hostile fire deployments in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.
He serves as Secretary of the Veterans, Military and Homeland Security Committee. He also sits on the Banking and Financial Institutions, Economic Development and Tourism, Ethics, Reapportionment and Redistricting and Transportation Committees.
Meanwhile, Dugan is a local contractor at the Carrollton branch of RA-LIN and Associates, a construction company. He attended Bowdon High School, where he played football and ran track.
