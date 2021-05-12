State Senator Mike Dugan has no plans to seek a higher office than he now holds — majority leader.
“Why would I want to do it? For what reason?” he said during a recent interview with the Times-Georgian. “My wife and I sat down and talked about it, and I couldn’t come up with a good reason.”
With the idea that he would ever be interested in the post of either governor or lieutenant governor quickly put aside, Dugan, who represents the 30th state senate district, went on to discuss a varied array of subjects related to the recently concluded 2021 session of the General Assembly, including the uptick in recent state sales tax revenue, the need for more broadband capability in rural areas of the state, and redistricting. He also discussed a topic that has gotten national attention.
“Probably what has garnered the most attention from the most recent legislative session has been elections reform,” Dugan said.
The Election Integrity Act (Senate Bill 202) that was passed out of the legislature on a party-line vote made a number of changes to how elections are conducted in Georgia. While the legislation was decried by many groups, some of the adjustments included in the law, according to Dugan, were welcomed by local elections officials. Those local elections workers were overwhelmed last year by the record turnout and an unprecedented shift towards mail-in voting because of the coronavirus epidemic.
“The level of misinformation and disinformation [about this bill] was very unfortunate,” Dugan said.
“It’s about perception. One story gets out there, even from a reputable news organization, and it becomes gospel no matter how many times you prove that is not the case. You can’t overcome the perception,” he said.
Dugan noted that 47 other states are in the process of implementing some type of elections reform in both Red (Republican) and Blue (Democratic) states. Only three states, Ohio, Vermont and Delaware, did not take on this type of bill during their past legislative sessions.
Dugan also discussed better-than-expected revenues for the state, tying in directly with Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement Tuesday that the state’s net tax collections for April increased 52.4% over the April, 2020 total.
Dugan said that one of the big boosts to Georgia’s sales tax revenue has come as a result of the legislation that was passed last year that allows the state to receive sales taxes from internet sales.
“Not that those vendors have been doing anything wrong, but we just have not had the vehicle or system in place to receive that type of revenue,” Dugan explained, “and since the pandemic started, we have seen internet sales related revenue jump tremendously.”
“In fact, frankly, without the additional revenue coming in we would have had a hard time balancing the budget the last two years,” he stated. “which is something we have to do according to the state constitution.”
Broadband connectivity in Georgia’s rural areas is also critical to the state’s economy, Dugan said.
“People who believe there are not two Georgias are simply not paying attention,” he said. “Access to broadband is critical to everyone this day and time. People can’t live where they love if they can’t feed their family,” he said in reference to the universal importance of internet connectivity in every person’s daily life.
“We can give a laptop to every school kid in Georgia, but without broadband capability it is a paperweight,” Dugan said, “and in regard to healthcare, specifically tele-health, if we don’t have bandwidth to shoot images we have nothing but soundbites.”
One subject Dugan said he couldn’t discuss is the process of redistricting, which will begin later this year with a special session of the legislature. Redistricting takes place every 10 years with the national census, and involves the redrawing of legislative districts across the state to reflect how the population has shifted over the past decade.
Dugan said that committee meetings and public hearings for public input will be scheduled this fall.
On the topic of mental health, Dugan was very candid about the need for more mental health initiatives.
“It’s something that there has been a lot of talk about, but not much when it comes to doing something. How you respond to those in crisis is not just part of funding, but there is also a need for increased training in this area for our law enforcement officers,” he said.
Dugan has represented Georgia’s 30th District since being elected in 2012. The district covers Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.