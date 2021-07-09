Section of Highway 166 between Carrollton and Bowdon temporarily closed

- Tyus-Carrollton Road and Old Camp Church roads are temporary alternate routes, as well as Lovvorn Road. These routes take traffic through some residential neighborhoods; please be mindful of this and considerate of traffic in these areas as well as speeds when driving in these areas.
- The state has designated the detour route with signage by detouring through traffic on 166 west off the 166 Bypass and onto U.S. 27 South. Through traffic will travel south to Georgia Highway 5 West in Roopville; then west on Georgia Highway 5 to the intersection of Georgia Highway 100. Then north into Bowdon and back onto Georgia 166 in Bowdon.
Specific locations will include the right lane of I-20 eastbound that will be closed between mileposts 18 and 20. Also scheduled to be closed on Saturday and Sunday is the Exit 19 eastbound on-ramp. Traffic will be routed down Highway 78 to Highway 100 to the Exit 24 on-ramp.
The right lane of I-20 eastbound will also be closed between mileposts 22 and 24, also closing the exit 24 eastbound off-ramp. Traffic needing to get to Exit 24 will be detoured to Exit 26 to return to the interstate headed westbound to reach Exit 24.
The left lane of I-20 westbound will be closed between mileposts 24 and 22 as well during these time periods.
