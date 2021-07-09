Section of Highway 166 between Carrollton and Bowdon temporarily closed

Road crews are making emergency repairs to Highway 166 due to a damaged pipe under the road.

 Dan Minish/The Times-Georgian
A section of Highway 166 between Carrollton and Bowdon is currently closed and will remain blocked to traffic until possibly next Thursday due to damage to a pipe under the road.
 
The announcement was initially made on Thursday and was updated Friday based on information provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Carroll County Department of Public Works, according to Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County communications director.
 
Excavation began Thursday afternoon and work was continuing Friday. The section of the damaged pipe will be removed and replaced with new pipe.
 
A road closure sign is currently posted at Timber Ridge Trail-Double Branches subdivision entrance located approximately one-half mile west of the end of the Carrollton Bypass. Another road closure sign is posted on Highway 166 near Old Camp Church Road going east into Carrollton from Bowdon.
 
The following were listed as detour routes:
  • Tyus-Carrollton Road and Old Camp Church roads are temporary alternate routes, as well as Lovvorn Road. These routes take traffic through some residential neighborhoods; please be mindful of this and considerate of traffic in these areas as well as speeds when driving in these areas.
  • The state has designated the detour route with signage by detouring through traffic on 166 west off the 166 Bypass and onto U.S. 27 South. Through traffic will travel south to Georgia Highway 5 West in Roopville; then west on Georgia Highway 5 to the intersection of Georgia Highway 100. Then north into Bowdon and back onto Georgia 166 in Bowdon.
"Materials for the job, [pipe] are on order now," Hulsey said, "but keep in mind this is an emergency closure of the road due to damage to the pipe."
 
Joe Schulman, district 6 communications officer for the Georgia Department of Transportation said the agency expects the road open by Thursday evening, weather permitting
 
Materials availability such as asphalt, and possibly weather, make it highly unlikely that these repairs can be completed this weekend, Hulsey said.
 
In other GDOT work ongoing in the county, the department announced Friday that, weather permitting, crews will be repairing portions of Interstate-20 as part of the interstate reconstruction project. Designated lanes will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day

Specific locations will include the right lane of I-20 eastbound that will be closed between mileposts 18 and 20. Also scheduled to be closed on Saturday and Sunday is the Exit 19 eastbound on-ramp. Traffic will be routed down Highway 78 to Highway 100 to the Exit 24 on-ramp. 

The right lane of I-20 eastbound will also be closed between mileposts 22 and 24, also closing the exit 24 eastbound off-ramp. Traffic needing to get to Exit 24 will be detoured to Exit 26 to return to the interstate headed westbound to reach Exit 24.

The left lane of I-20 westbound will be closed between mileposts 24 and 22 as well during these time periods.
 
 