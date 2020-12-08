City officials have approved a second project aimed at helping maintain Buffalo Creek.
On Monday, the council approved a bid for a Buffalo Creek Stabilization project, half of which will be paid for by Carrollton City Schools.
The creek runs through the city schools’ campus, and a 600-foot section of the creek was identified as being in need of stabilization.
The streambank in Buffalo Creek is located from North Allison Circle to Ben Scott Boulevard, and the project will stabilize and protect both the City’s infrastructure and the City Schools System’s property from streambank erosion.
A bid from Integrated Construction & Nobility was approved for $114,538.98, and Carrollton City Schools have agreed to contribute half of these costs.
This project is separate from the restoration project being conducted on the creek, though it will be able to work in conjunction with the school’s project and its goal of learning.
Karen Wild, Director of School Improvement, said that the city’s stabilization project will be conducted in early 2021, and students at the schools will have the ability to learn from the project.
Scott Britton, founder of C.S. Britton Inc., is a stream contractor who works in stream restoration and in 2019, he proposed a project to restore the creek. The original goal of this restoration project included building an outdoor classroom involving the creek and the schools, in turn, developed a curriculum and pathway that lead to the University of West Georgia.
Students at the city schools would be able to learn in this outdoor classroom and teachers could develop curriculum around it.
The curriculum was designed for kindergarten through grade 12, so the students’ lessons will vary based on their grade level. The lessons can range anywhere from just being introduced to the animals in the creek, to courses involving physics and chemistry.
Similarly, when the city begins its stabilization construction, students can learn in the backyard of their own school and apply the real world situation to their classes.
“Our fifth grade has the erosion component, and they’re going to look at what the city is putting in and the banks become more stabilized and then what will be the impact,” said Wild.
In Fall 2021, the school system is currently planning their “Big Dig” or beginning of Britton’s restoration project, with architectural rendering of what that redesign would look like and get Buffalo Creek back to its natural state.
“This Big Dig, which is this first component, we hope will kick off opportunities for us to look at other segments that are connected,” said Wild.
Britton has additionally provided funds for teachers to write grants to support the outdoor classroom project and other materials.
The restoration project will begin with a segment of the creek and estimations for its completion will take several months, however Wild said that the project is constantly evolving and Britton is willing to help and stay, and is “locked in for life” according to Wild.
“We’re so excited for this ridiculously awesome opportunity for us to have, with this business partnership, but also this partnership with our city,” said Wild. “This is a great opportunity, for that partnership but also for the growth of our students.”
