The second mass COVID-19 vaccination event in the county took place on Tuesday, during which the Carroll County Department of Public Health used all its vaccine supply.
Tuesday was the second time those meeting the current qualifications for vaccinations were able to receive the first of their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. DPH officials were unable to confirm how many vaccines were administered on Tuesday.
But following the event, officials from District 4 DPH said there are currently no more vaccines available from DPH in Carroll County.
For those who have received their first dose, District 4 DPH is asking they not call the appointment line; there is a team working on scheduling second-dose appointments and contacting individuals with an automated message.
Georgia is currently in phase 1A of its vaccine rollout plan, which includes adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers as applicable; all law enforcement and fire personnel, including volunteer departments; healthcare workers in clinical settings; and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
An appointment line has been established for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. However, DPH is not creating a waitlist for appointments.
A weekly COVID-19 report for District 4 was released on Tuesday. District 4 comprises Carroll, Butts, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties. According to this report, the week of Jan. 11 has a positivity rate of 20%, 60 deaths, and an increase in positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths within the district.
The top settings this week for outbreaks in Georgia are school settings and long-term care facilities, according to the report.
Carroll County saw an increase of 265 cases since last week; the district as a whole has seen 2,973 increased cases.
Meanwhile, Publix Pharmacies has announced that they will begin administering vaccines in Carrollton’s McIntosh Plaza Public location. The state’s vaccine locator lists the Walmart Su%er in Villa Rica as another location administering the vaccine.
Vaccinations from Publix are provided by appointment only and are for first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
As DPH vaccines are unavailable in Carroll County, the Office of Governor Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that Georgia more than doubled the reported vaccines in a one week period, and, from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, the DPH reported an increase from 206,900 to 423,011 vaccines administered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.