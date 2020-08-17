The Great Georgia Pollinator Census is just days away as the West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society prepares for the annual event.
The census will take place on Aug. 21 and 22, when census takers will observe a pollinator plant and, for 15 minutes each day, count those insects that take pollen from that plant, according to the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.
The Extension Service coordinates the count, which had its inaugural census in 2019, with approximately 4,500 participants and 131,000 insect sightings.
Insects are categorized into one of eight categories during the observation period: bumble bees, carpenter bees, small bees, honey bees, wasps, flies, butterflies and moths, and other insects. These are the insects counted in the census, which helps researchers track data on the state of these pollinator creatures in Georgia.
One place in the area sure to be buzzing with insects is along the walking trails along Buffalo Creek at the Ag Center on Newnan Road. For the past several years, these trails have been in a restoration project by the West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society
Part of this restoration is removing such invasive plants as Japanese Honeysuckle, kudzu, Japanese Stiltgrass, Bradford Pears, and Eleagnus, but not all of the area has been cleared.
Near the Old Newnan Road GreenBelt parking lot, naturists will find a pollination garden, which houses native plants for these important pollinators to use.
“The area was a virtual beehive of activity. (Pun intended),” according to a statement by the area Native Plant Society. “The mountain mint was buzzing with hundreds of tiny bees, flies, and beetles, along with many larger bees such as the Honey Bee, Bumblebees, Carpenter Bees, and Potter Wasps. Yellow Swallowtail butterflies were swarming the Joe Pye Weed and Swamp Milkweed. Many insects were feasting on the golden yellow blooms of the Green Headed Coneflower.”
The Society stressed the importance of pollinators here in Georgia, due to a dramatic decline in population of those necessary pollinators in recent years. This decline can be attributed to several reasons, including use of herbicides that kill their food sources, loss of habitat due to construction, and the indiscriminate use of pesticides.
“All of us should be concerned about this decline, even if you aren’t a big fan of insects, hummingbirds, bats and other pollinators,” said the statement. “It is estimated that 2/3 to 3/4 of our food supply is a direct result of pollinator activity. If you like to eat, you need pollinators.
“For those of you who need a great place to visit the great outdoors, or whose children are home during this time, this is a great science lesson right in your own backyard.”
In order to become a “citizen scientist” and participate in the Great Pollinator Census, a prospective census-taker can register at ggapc.org, which also offers a brochure with information on how to identify insects.
And, those who are interested in the restoration project on the trails can join the Native Plant Society for a workday on Tuesdays beginning at 8:30 a.m. The current project is clearing of invasive plants, removing barbed wire from an old fence line, and planting ferns and other rescued plants at the new bridge on Azalea Trail.
“Park in the meadow across from the Ag Center or the Greenbelt parking lot on Old Newnan Rd. and follow the signs to locate us working on the trail,” said the release. “Bring gloves, water to drink, a digging tool, and a bucket or tote for hauling weeds to a dump pile. And don’t forget to take a leisurely stroll along the trails at Buffalo Creek.”
