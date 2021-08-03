Carroll County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say encouraged a former substitute school teacher to film herself doing lewd acts while school children were nearby.
Brent Matthew Vadovsky, 32, of Carrollton was recently brought to Carroll County from Ohio, where investigators say he fled after learning he was being investigated in the matter. He is currently at the Carroll County jail on charges of child molestation and one count of probation violation.
Investigators say that Vadovsky is the boyfriend of Amelia Ressler, 30, of Carrollton, who was a substitute teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School. In February, investigators charged her with 19 counts of child molestation after school staff notified them of allegations of misconduct.
Law officers allege that the substitute teacher filmed herself performing a lewd act while children were nearby. It is not known whether the children actually witnessed the act or how school officials became aware of the video.
In a statement released early Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office alleged that Vadovsky “was encouraging Ressler to take explicit videos of her performing sexual acts on herself while she worked around students.” The statement further alleges that Vadovsky knew Ressler was working at the elementary school and that students could possibly be exposed “to the acts that were being sent to Vadovsky from Ressler.”
The investigators say that after learning he was being investigated, Vadovsky fled to Ohio, where he was arrested on unrelated charges. In recent days, according to the statement, Vadovsky was transported from Ohio to the Carroll County jail.
The statement adds that both Vadovsky was indicted by a Carroll County grand jury in April. Ressler is also being held in the county jail without bond.
The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, which has jurisdiction over Carroll County, is now in charge of the case.
