Two construction project bids for local schools were approved Thursday by the Carroll County Board of Education. Board members unanimously approved bids for projects at Mt. Zion Middle School and Villa Rica Elementary School with a combined cost of nearly $14.5 million.
The MZMS project will include a new gym, a new driveway into the school, renovation of the main building, and parking lot improvements. The gym will be to the left of the main building when facing it from the parking lot, according to site plan renderings.
The cost of construction plus other fees for this project will total $7.3 million, which will be paid from educational SPLOST funds.
The ESPLOST, or Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, is a 1% sales tax to help fund school facility improvements. It can be used to pay for school construction, equipment and/or to retire debt, but cannot be used to pay operating expenses such as salaries.
The VRES project will include a new two-story, 18-classroom addition as well as a connector hall for buildings and parking improvements.
That project clocks in at $7.1 million, including the cost of construction as well as fees, contingency and equipment costs. This project will also be paid with ESPLOST funds.
The site-plan renderings for this project show that the new two-story addition will be housed next to the new parking area. The new parking area will also have a new car rider drop-off with a canopy.
Superintendent Scott Cowart said during Thursday’s meeting that this location has enough space so that classrooms could be added if needed. Current estimates have the VRES project being completed in 2022, Cowart said.
