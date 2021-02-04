A 17-year-old male was faced with a $10,000 bond on Wednesday after a fight at Central High School. Chief Magistrate Judge Alton Johnson issued the bond after the youth was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, battery, and interference of a public school.
In the state of Georgia, aggravated assault is typically not a crime for which a bail may be set, but Johnson issued a special condition bond for the 17-year-old.
The Central fight involved at least two other individuals, one of whom was a 14-year-old who was a victim.
The special condition for the bond was that the 17-year-old could not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family and that he would attend an “alternative school” after he was removed from Central, with Johnson urging him to finish his education.
It is believed that the fight occurred in retaliation to a recent homicide in Bowdon, where three individuals were arrested following the shooting of Christopher Parker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.