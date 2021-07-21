With schools starting back in less than a month, the wearing of face masks will be optional for students at both city and county schools.
Both school districts have approved reopening plans that no longer require masks or facial coverings to be worn on school premises.
On April 30, Governor Kemp issued a new COVID-19 guidance executive order that modifies earlier orders issued during the pandemic, saying that mask wearing is not required, but “strongly encouraged.”
In addition, the executive order says that high school sports organizations and events should operate pursuant to the rules or guidelines issued by their respective league.
“Carroll County School System continues to keep health and safety as our top priorities for the upcoming school year,” said Director of Partnership and Communication, Charity Aaron.
“The district has worked closely with our local health partners regarding our opening plan for the 2021-22 school year,” said Aaron. “Based on the executive order signed by Governor Kemp concerning mask requirements in public settings, masks will be optional on our school campuses.”
In early July, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a new guidance on masks in schools, stating students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school unless they are riding the school bus, or if their school decides otherwise.
According to the city’s outlined reopening plan, masks will be optional for students and staff. However, instructors will continue to teach and reinforce best practices for hygiene, including hand-washing.
“There are still going to be people who feel more comfortable with wearing a mask, and we want to encourage that,” said Director of Communications for City Schools, Julianne Foster. “Any one who chooses to do so, we just want them to feel comfortable doing it.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), this week recommended a stricter mask policy than the CDC for the return of school.
On Monday, the association made up of pediatricians issued a statement supporting the return to in-person instruction at the nation’s schools, but recommended that “all students older than 2 years and all school staff should wear face masks at school” unless those students had medical or developmental conditions that would prohibit mask use.
According to the AAP, the main reason for the recommendation is that all children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination.
For that reason, the group said, the universal mask recommendation would keep the COVID-19 virus, along with other respiratory viruses, from spreading and preventing children from attending class.
County school officials said that students will be watched for COVID infections during the upcoming school year.
“Beginning Aug. 3, the district will continue to closely monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in our school community, and will publish regular reports to the school’s official website,” said Aaron.
“If the need arises, alternate virtual learning plans are in place to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Although the school districts have decided to make face coverings optional, students are able to do what feels most safe for them.
“Social distancing is still encouraged whenever possible,” said Aaron. “The district has included in its opening plan the CDC’s recommendation that masks are encouraged for unvaccinated citizens.”
