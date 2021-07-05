SCENES FROM THE PEOPLE'S PARADE
- Photos by Dan Minish/The Times-Georgian
-
- Updated
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Tallapoosa man dies after home firework accident
- 5 issues Pa. lawmakers will face when they return from summer break
- After reuniting with NU's Busch, NFL vet Sam Koch lends helping foot to Husker punters
- Jennifer Lopez 'never better'
- Zooey Deschanel thinks dating is hard for stars
- Amanda Kloots pays tribute to Nick Cordero
- Miley Cyrus and Courtney Love show support for Britney Spears with music
- SCENES FROM THE PEOPLE'S PARADE
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die in serious city accidents
- Haralson County man charged in "fencing" of stolen property
- Carrollton couple adds to their Peachtree Road Race streak — virtually
- History group to look after 191-year-old building
- Carrollton's 'People's Parade' still marching 44 years after its start
- Golf carts aren't just for the golf course
- Carrollton to come alive July 4 with sound of music
- Parades, music, and fireworks -- celebrating the 4th!
- County official explains property tax process
- A game of strategy and finesse
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.