The remnants of Hurricane Sally could hit west Georgia as early as Wednesday evening, forecasters say, with potential flooding.
A flash flood watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Friday Morning in Carroll County due to the hurricane, which as of Tuesday evening was still churning off the Gulf Coast.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Peachtree City said Tuesday afternoon that they were not expecting tropical storm force winds in the county, but are expecting heavy rains of anywhere from five to seven inches.
The forecaster added that the area of Georgia that is anticipated to be hit the hardest is the Interstate -85 corridor. But in Carroll County, residents can expect rain as early as Wednesday evening, and into Thursday evening.
The hurricane was anticipated to make landfall in Alabama sometime this morning, and will then move inland, weakening to a tropical depression.
Sally is expected to track through the Southeast, impacting Mississippi, Georgia, and the and the western portion of the Carolinas.
As of 5 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on Tuesday, Sally had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour and was moving at only two miles per hour.
The Georgia Flash Flood Watch is for the majority of north and central Georgia, except for far northwest Georgia and southeast central Georgia.
Georgia Power and Carroll EMC are both preparing for the storm. If anywhere locally needs help, Carroll EMC will assist there first, a spokesperson for the cooperative said, adding that they still have crews assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Georgia Power is also monitoring the storm, waiting to determine where the need is most for assistance. Georgia Power has an outage map for its customers to track, housed within the Outage and Storm Center.
The power company is also reminding people to have an emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power. During a storm, they advise taking safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors, and avoid contact with conductors of electricity — appliances, metal objects and water.
Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line, Georgia Power added, and never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris, downed trees or standing water, as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage or submerged in water or mud.
