Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate races appeared headed for a runoff on Thursday night, reflecting what one UWG expert said was an “evenly divided” election.
Such a development could place Georgia at the center of an ideological battle over whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate when the runoff election is held Jan. 5.
Ballots were still being counted on Thursday, and as of 7 p.m., elections officials were reporting that 107,782 votes separated incumbent Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, with Perdue having 49.9% of the ballots and Ossoff having 47.8% of the statewide vote. If neither candidate crosses the 50% threshold then the race will be decided in a runoff.
NBC News late Thursday had declared a runoff was inevitable, but no official in Georgia has made such a call. Ossoff, however, had scheduled a news conference for this morning.
A runoff in a U.S. Senate race in Georgia is unusual, but the fact that there would be two would be a unique situation. And with the results of Tuesday’s election placing Democrats nearer control of the Senate, the result of a runoff in the state would generate intense partisan interest.
Perdue’s senate term was set to expire this year. And then last year, former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson retired with three years left in his term. Another election will be held for this seat in 2022 for a full, six-year term.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to temporarily fill Isakson’s seat, setting the stage for a special election this year to finish out his term. Senators serve terms of six years, and those terms are normally staggered so that one of the seats is always filled.
Loeffler campaigned as the incumbent senator against 21 candidates, which virtually guaranteed a runoff election after Nov. 3. In January, Loeffler and the next top vote-getter in the general election, Democrat Raphael Warnock, will face off because neither got more than 50% of the statewide vote. Warnock received 32.7% of the total votes while Loeffler captured 26%.
While a runoff had been expected in the special Senate election, most experts did not predict the same would be the case in the state’s other U.S. Senate race.
Chapman Rackaway, the director of civic engagement at the University of West Georgia, told the Times-Georgian on Thursday the numbers within the state and federal House and Senate chambers reflects how “evenly divided” the nation is when it comes to votes for legislators.
Within the U.S. Senate, the Republicans have 48 seats while the Democrats have 46. Either side needs 51 for the majority, and the Associated Press had called 31 of the 35 seats up for election nationwide as of Thursday afternoon. The Republicans won 18 seats, while the Democrats gained 13.
But the Perdue-Ossoff senate race isn’t the only close federal election in the state.
As of Thursday night, there was a 0.1% margin and less than 3,650 votes in the state between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump as of 7 p.m. Whoever wins the state will gain 16 electoral college votes in the race for the White House.
Elections officials in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, Alaska and Georgia had not finished counting their state’s ballots as of Thursday night.
Between these states, there are 60 electoral votes left for either presidential candidate to capture, and it takes at least 270 to win in the Electoral College.
“When the margins are this close, small shifts where one part of the coalition leaving one party and moving to another can have a large effect because, again, of those really narrow margins,” Rackaway said. “With a few thousand votes, small groups of people can flip and completely alter the outcomes of elections.”
He added the increase in voter turnout this year speaks to the “civic commitment” of voters across the country. More than 54,000 registered voters in Carroll County cast their ballots within the last month.
Because the margin of votes is so narrow in the presidential and U.S. Senate races, Rackaway said a recount of the ballots is “highly likely” in both. But, while some states automatically recount their votes, Georgia is not one of them.
Federal candidates have two days after the results are certified to request a recount of the votes if the margin between them and their challengers is 0.5% or less, according to the National Association of Secretaries of State. The deadline for certifying the results in Georgia is 14 days after the election, which is Nov. 17.
There are no set deadlines for completing the recount, and state law does not say which candidate pays for the recount. The secretary of state’s office has indicated that the state will cover all costs.
“If everything holds right now, we are there and within the eligibility margin,” Rackaway said on Thursday afternoon. “If either candidate wanted to request a recall, they could. If Georgia flips, we can be almost certain that the Trump campaign will file suit to get a recount.”
