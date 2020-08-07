Tuesday is election day for Carroll County, in which voters will decide three runoff races, including that of State Court judge.
All three races were left undecided during the June 9 primary. The judgeship will determine which of two Carrollton attorneys will succeed Robert Sullivan, who is retiring from the State Court bench. Two state legislative races will determine who will be on the ballot for the posts during the Nov. 3 general election.
Met Lane and Erica Tisinger are facing off in the state court race; Cason Hightower and Tyler Smith are vying to be the Republican candidate for House District 18, and Montenia Edwards and Triana James are competing to be the Democratic candidate for state Senate District 30.
The winner of the House 18 runoff will face Democratic challenger and Carroll County Democratic Party Chair Pat Rhudy during the Nov. 3 general election. The winner of the District 30 runoff will face Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, in November.
Greg Rigby, the Carroll County Elections Supervisor, said that during early voting, which ended Friday, Aug. 7, there were 3,005 in-person votes cast and there were 3,446 absentee ballots cast.
The state judge race will determine the successor to Judge Sullivan, who is retiring after 25 years on the bench.
Tisinger said during a lunch with the Kiwanis Club in Carrollton that her experience in law began as a staff attorney in the Hall County State Court. She later worked as an attorney in Nashville, before moving to Carrollton to work at the law firm of Thomas Greer and John Jackson, later being made a partner of the firm.
Lane, who did not attend the lunch due to extenuating circumstances, later told the Times-Georgian that he has practiced law for 18 years and is currently a partner in the law firm of Shadrix, Lane & Parmer, P.C. He is also a former Carroll County Assistant District Attorney and served on the Carrollton City Council.
Lane said that he is motivated to run because of his desire for public service, which he said was instilled by his parents. He said that he became a lawyer to make a difference in people’s lives, adding that nothing is more satisfying than making a real difference in a person’s life.
Tisinger’s motivation to become a lawyer was due to her own personal experience with the law system, she told the Kiwanis Club, and how she was inspired to enter the field in order to help others, with the ultimate goal of serving as a judge.
Tisinger, if elected, would seek to firmly and fairly apply the law as it is written, additionally telling the club she would know when compassion is needed in a case. She used the example of the difference in cases between a shoplifter who took cigarettes versus a shoplifter who took baby formula to feed their child.
Lane said that, if elected, he would pledge to hold violent defendants responsible for their crimes, but when warranted, he will show compassion to non-violent offenders. He added that he would also work to create a local veterans court and a DUI court, citing the “tremendous caseload” in the Carroll County State Court.
“I have a common sense and conservative judicial philosophy,” he said. “Like Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Justice Antonin Scalia, I believe that judges have a limited role. Judges should not make law or policy from the bench. Judges should make rulings based on the words of the law; not what a judge wants the law or outcome to be,” said Lane.
“I want to be the next state court judge,” Tisinger said. “I want to treat people fairly, I want to carry on what Judge Sullivan has started, he runs a great courtroom. You do have the opportunity from the bench to help (defendants) lead lives of purpose, and so that has always been one of my things, as a person and as a lawyer, to give back to my community.”
