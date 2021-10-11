Runners, artists and art lovers converged on Carrollton last weekend

Runners, artists and art lovers converged on Carrollton on Saturday for a pair of annual events.
Saturday morning, scores of runners from Carroll County and surrounding areas braved the early fog and mist at Hobbs Farm in Carrollton and competed in the 8th Annual Bob Reeves Memorial 5K run.
Also this past weekend, on Saturday and Sunday at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, the 18th Annual Arts Festival of Carrollton, formerly known as MeccaFest, showcased the paintings, wood work, jewelry making, and other crafts produced by artisans throughout the southeast and several others states.
Taking overall first place honors in the Bob Reeves Memorial 5K which was
sponsored by the Carrollton Kiwanis Club was Reece Williams who turned in a best race time of 22:39 over the 3.1 mile course.
Allison Garrett took top honors in the Women's Overall with a 27:43 finish.
Winners in the other men's divisions included Mark Keeler (23:50/Men's Masters), Noah Robson (25:51/10 & Under), andy Johnson ((25:30/Ages 35-39), Daniel Holz (28:38/Ages 40-44), Jason Torres (37:28/Ages 45-49), Larry Patton (27:35/Ages 50-54), and Brett Carter (53.12/Ages 55-59).
Also winning medals for their age division were Ben Strickland (28:04/Ages 60-64), Roger Keel (27:27/Ages 65-69), and Reid Walker (49:52/Ages 75+).
Other divisional winners in women's competition included Maren Henry (29:36/Overall Women's Masters), Sara Brooks (32:38/Ages 11:14), Shirley Ann Cincoa (33:24/Ages 25-29), Olivia Holz (50:54/Ages 30-34), April Brooks (35:12/Ages 35-39), and Christy Parrish (37:31/Ages 40-44).
Also taking home medals among women runners were Rhonda Keeler (35:27/Ages 45-49), Michelle Morgan (33:34/Ages 55-59), Tammy Thornburg (36:32/Ages 60-64) and Cathy Brown (44:21/Ages 65-69).
At the Carrollton Arts Festival, a jewelry maker, Charles Pinkney of Athens, was awarded the $1,000 Tom and Jan Nielsen Best in Show Award. Pinkney's work has been worn by actors in several television shows.
Winners in the school division of the Carrollton Arts Festival included the following:
High School
1st place: Rosa Lopez, Villa Rica High School, “Heritage”
2nd Place: Hailey Jackson, Carrollton High School, “Velvet Morning”
Middle/Junior High School
1st place: Kaitlynn Hannibal, Central Middle School, “Brain Cells”
2nd place: Alina Martinez-Sosa, Carrollton Junior High School, “Bitter Sweet”
Elementary School
1st Place: Annaleigh Peppers, Villa Rica Elementary, “Kimmy Cantrell Inspired Mask“
2nd Place: Zavaeh Wyatt, Carrollton Elementary, “Pop Art Desserts”
