Run for the coach

On Saturday, participants in the annual Bremen City Schools 5K will help raise money — and hopefully awareness of the need for organ donors — in honor of a track coach in the school system.
Kory Baskin, 32, a track and cross country community coach at Bremen Middle School, is in need of a kidney. He’s on the waiting list for an organ donation, but the wait could be years. There is a wide gulf between the number of people who need organs and the number of donors.
As of February, there were more than 107,000 people in the United States on the waiting list for an organ; more than 80% of them are waiting for a kidney. Yet only 39,000 total organ transplants were performed in all of 2020, according to organdonor.gov, a Health Resources and Services Administration website.
The issue is one the Baskins had never thought much about until February 2020, said Katherine Baskin, Kory’s wife.
A seemingly healthy Kory was planning to enlist in the military and decided to get a pre-enlistment check up with his doctor. He wasn’t actually expecting to find any problems. But, his blood work was irregular and his doctor sent him to the emergency room. There, he was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, a chronic kidney disease.
“(My doctor) found out my kidneys were just shot,” Kory said.
FSGS is very rare, and doctors are unsure what caused the disease in Kory’s case, he said.
“Because, he’s not diabetic; he doesn’t have any other underlying (conditions). They said it could be genetic from somewhere that he doesn’t know,” said Katherine Baskin, his wife.
No one else in his family has had the disease as far as he knows, though, Kory said.
At first the couple was quiet about Kory’s disease. The doctors and nurses urged them to talk to everyone about Kory’s disease so that more people might look into the possibility of being a donor, she said.
“We’re very private people outside of this situation,” Katherine said. “So we’ve kind of had to teach ourselves to be a little more public about this because it’s necessary.”
Family members and some friends have already been tested, but so far, no one has been a match, Kory said. But a living donor is his best bet, he added. Only three in 1,000 people die in a way that makes them a good candidate for organ donation, according to organdonor.gov.
Kory, brother of Bremen City Schools teacher and coach Kris Baskin, has been a community coach at the Bremen Middle School for track and cross country for about four years, he said. It was his brother who brought him in as a community coach, but he kept doing it because he enjoyed it, Baskin said.
He is well known and well liked in the Bremen City Schools community, McGill said. So when she found out about Kory’s need for a donor, she thought this year’s 5K would be the perfect opportunity to get the word out and maybe raise some money for his medical bills.
Superintendent David Hicks said this is the first time that he can remember that the 5K was used to raise money for an individual. In the past the race was a fundraiser for the schools. Hicks said raising funds for Kory is keeping with the school system’s overarching goal of teaching students to be good citizens of their community.
“It’s really a service project,” Hicks said.
Ashley McGill, assistant principal of Bremen Middle School, said when she found out about Kory’s illness, she was determined to do something to help.
“We really wanted to get the word out about Coach Kory,” McGill said of the Baskins. “They’re great people.”
Katherine said she has been blessed in a way because the company she works for is aware of kidney disease and the difficulties it presents. Her direct supervisor and the CEO of the company have had experience with kidney disease, one as a caregiver and one as a donor of a kidney.
Kory doesn’t look sick, but he undergoes dialysis every night as he sleeps. The machine takes about 9 to 9.5 hours to clean his system of the toxins that a working kidney would remove. When the family came down with COVID in January, it was devastating to him physically. He hasn’t been able to work or coach because of the illness.
“I think people think he does his dialysis and lives a normal life,” Katherine said. “When somebody has cancer and they’re going through chemo, people have a really good understanding of how hard that is, but with dialysis, not so much.”
The most important message they want to get out to the community is to look into organ donation. Living donors are desperately needed and can save lives. For more information about organ donation visit donatelifegeorgia.org.
The Totally 80s 5K and Fun Run will be at the Blue Devil Family Park. Festivities will begin at about 4:30 p.m. Races will begin at 5 p.m. This year it will include food trucks and a DJ providing music. The music will continue until about 8 p.m. or later depending on the crowd, she said.
“We wanted it to be more of a community event,” McGill said. “More people can come than just people who want to participate in a 5K.”
There is also a virtual 5K option. Visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Bremen/BremenCity SchoolsTotally80s 5KandFunRun for more information.
