Rowland to be county's E-911 training coordinator

A nine-year veteran of Carroll County’s E-911 communications center has been promoted to training coordinator for the facility.
Felicia Rowland, who has served as a dispatcher/telecommunicator and administrative assistant, will begin her duties later this month. She will be providing training and support to new hires as well as current employees. She will also assist in maintaining quality assurance and how dispatchers should evaluate incoming 911 calls.
County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said that Rowland is “an exemplary employee,” whose calm voice is needed to assist her co-workers in a high-stress environment.
“Rowland sets an example to others because she is always willing to step up to the plate, fill in whenever necessary to bridge the gap, and maintains a positive attitude,” Morgan said.
Rowland said her new duties will fulfill her work goals.
“I have a passion to teach people and an even bigger passion to help people,” she said. “I am a team player, my favorite saying is, ‘TEAM work is LESS work’ and I believe that to be true. At the end of the day, we are all on the same team and one family.”
