A 40-year-old Roopville man was arrested by deputies after a routine traffic stop Monday led to a short foot chase.
James Smitherman was arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree; felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; driving while license suspended or revoked; two counts of entering automobile; lacking tail lights or lenses required; theft by taking; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; and aggravated assault.
Of those charges, deputies said Smitherman had two felony warrants for entering auto and aggravated assault.
Deputies on Blandenburg Road had pulled Smitherman over on Monday in a Ford F-150 for not having any functioning tag lights. They then discovered through 911 dispatch that the tags had expired.
While Smitherman was stopped, deputies said he started to drive away. Deputies then pursued the vehicle approximately 50-100 yards down the shoulder of Blandenburg Road towards Richards Lake, where one deputy attempted to cut the truck off and it came to a sliding stop.
Smitherman fled into the woods, and during the ensuing chase, fell onto the ground. He “had his hands pinned underneath his stomach and was moving them around like he was reaching for something,” according to an incident report.
One deputy drew his firearm and ordered Smitherman to show his hands. A search later revealed that he had a gun magazine and one .40-caliber bullet in his front pocket.
The bed of the truck had a large amount of firearms and, as the incident was unfolding, 911 dispatch was informed of a white Ford F-150 that had been stolen from Horsley Mill Road. Deputies said the tag number of Smitherman’s vehicle matched that of the stolen vehicle.
Deputies went back to the woods to search for a gun, but did not locate any weapons, only a taser cartridge that one deputy fired at Smitherman.
West Georgia Ambulance responded twice on scene to check on James, as he had complained of dehydration and chest pains, and medical officials cleared him and stated his vital signs were fine.
Smitherman was denied bond and is in custody of the Carroll County Jail.
