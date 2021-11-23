Rouse Foundation delivers holiday meals to seniors

The Rouse Foundation in conjunction with West Georgia Cardiology delivered 27 holiday meals to the 90 Plus Club on Nov. 15.
The Rouse Foundation, founded by Charlie and Deirdre Rouse, provides support to impoverished and disadvantaged communities and persons in the United States and around the world.
The 90-plus club began in 2016 to recognize the patients seen at the West Georgia Cardiology office who are 90 years and above.
During the visit, staff from West Ga Cardiology and the Rouse Foundation delivered meals, a 90 Plus Club appreciation certificate, and a 2021 90 Plus Club commemorative medal to each member of the 90 Plus Club.
The meals were prepared by Simply Catering of Carrollton. Seniors were fed beef tips, chicken breast, green beans, mash potatoes, roll, salad, and pound cake for desserts.
According to Ursula Phillip, executive director, this was the first year in which the meals were delivered. Prior to COVID, Charlie said the foundation held luncheon style banquets in which the patients and one guest were invited.
“So this year, because of the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, we were able to go to their homes to celebrate with them individually,” said Phillip. “On Monday, Nov. 15, groups of volunteers went to the homes of our seniors in Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, Temple, and Villa Rica.
“All of the recipients were so excited to have the 90 Plus Club Luncheon come to their homes. And the staff and volunteers were able to interact and had great conversations with these great elders.”
“During the banquet, the oldest, youngest, most grandchildren, traveled the most states, etc. were recognized,” said Charlie.
Learlean McKey, one of the club’s oldest members who is 100 years young, was happy to share that she was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and was excited to witness the 1995 World Series Championship and their 2021 World Series win.
“She has been recognized by the Atlanta Braves and was still excited to talk about players like Dale Murphy and David Justice, and now getting to see a new generation of players win after a long drought,” said Phillip.
Charlie told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that helping others, particularly the older generation is on e of the most rewarding aspects of his life.
“First, because they provide such rich perspectives, profound wisdom, lessons on perseverance, a dn appreciation for simplicity of life,” said Charlie.
“Secondly, it is our responsibility and God given directive to love the talents, skills, gifts, and wisdom they possess. And the meal, medal, and certificate is our small way of saying ‘thank you’.”
Deirdre added that it is important to genuinely value others and their talents and skills.
“Being afforded the opportunity to make someone smile by supplying a meal and saying kind words coincides with the Rouse Foundation mission to enhance the quality of life,” said Deidre.
“To truly have a quality of life there must not only be a concern for others, but actionable steps taken to advocate for our fellow community members who need support.”
