Robby Blakemore selected to be CHS Teacher of the Year

Carrollton’s High School Computer Science teacher has been selected by his peers to be the school’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.
Robby Blakemore is now in the running for the district title along with three other Carrollton City schools school-level honorees.
Blakemore said that in his early adult life he never planned on becoming a teacher. Instead, his mind was set on becoming a stockbroker— getting rich selling investments during the internet boom.
“Unfortunately, the boom became a bust and my 22-year-old baby face couldn’t make any deals,” said Blakemore. “I would make home visits and teach families money management skills, but walk away without signed contracts.”
In order to pay bills and make ends meet, Blakemore started waiting on tables at a restaurant. His ability to memorize the menu along with his personality, led him to become a successful trainer for new hires.
And it was at this point that Blakemore said he had an epiphany.
“After reflecting on both experiences, it was clear that I loved two things— teaching and learning,” said Blakemore. “That started my journey toward becoming an educator.”
At the beginning of his teaching career, Blakemore said he had preconceived notions on what it meant to be a good teacher. However, as time went on he realized that there was no certain road map to success other than teaching.
“In the beginning, I often thought the roadmap for success in the classroom involved carefully-crafted lesson plans that students would follow step by step,” said Blakemore. “But as I evolved as a teacher, I started to value student input and honor their choices for education.”
Blakemore said that this evolution is particularly evident in app development. Every lesson he prepared consisted of step-by-step instructions that every student would complete verbatim, he said.
Although it was a practical way to teach, Blakemore said it wasn’t personal and/or engaging.
“Over time, I started simply teaching prototypes that would give students the know-how, but they would have to provide the why,” said Blakemore.
“This changed the classroom, because although not everyone taking my class would become a programmer, everyone will eventually need to be equipped to solve problems.”
Not only are his students capable of solving their own problems, they have even impacted the world, he said.
“I can recall countless examples of talking to students about their interests; issues they face and problems they have,” said Blakemore. “The conversations would eventually lead to ‘We should make an app for that!”
Blakemore said apps created by CHS students have been downloaded more than 25,000 times in more than 156 countries.
Blakemore noted that a few years ago, two students worked together to make an app that would provide assistance for homeless people. One of the students, he said, was experiencing homelessness himself as he bounced from motel to motel.
“My lesson plans never prepared students to take on this daunting task, but it empowered them to take on any problem with the tools to solve it,” said Blakemore.
“Last summer, that app was highlighted as one of the Top Apps for Homeless people by a blogger in the U.K. But, he isn’t the only one noticing.”
Another prime example of this is the CHS Exam Hub, that was created when a student asked, "When is the next SAT?"
“Each app has a story,” said Blakemore. “That makes it exciting as a teacher because every year brings new challenges and opportunities.
“But it would be foolish to claim these as my accomplishments alone, because I am simple they conduit that helps students unlock their potential.”
CHS Principal Ian Lyle said that Blakemore’s teaching style is one that reflects positivity and opportunity that breaks down the wall of intimidation that could easily build up in such a challenging class.
“Mr. Blakemore is a tremendous teacher leader at CHS,” said Lyle. “His leadership has been instrumental in the growth of our Computer Science program and helps sustain growth in many of our school’s STEM initiatives.
“He truly inspires students and builds up their self confidence to take on challenging problems. Our students benefit from his knowledge and passion for education.”
Blakemore said looking at what his students do after graduating high school is where he draws his own inspiration. He has mentored more than 20 regional championships in Future Business Leaders of America, with four teams moving all the way to Nationals.
“I have taught students who have attended universities like MIT and Georgia Tech,” said Blakemore. “I have former students who are working at tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft.
“All of those student accomplishments have one common thread — problem solving. Giving students the power and autonomy to become experts at solving their own problems is my definition of education, and I consider that to be my greatest contribution as a teacher.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.