A controversial rock quarry proposed in Whitesburg has received additional criticism — this time from Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.
Green Rock, LLC, a Birmingham-based company, plans to develop more than 350 acres of an approximately 508-acre site adjacent to the Chattahoochee River in Carroll County near the intersection of Black Dirt and Hutcheson Ferry Roads. The plan has met with opposition from many residents who fear quarrying operations will negatively impact their lives.
On Monday, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper joined the dissent. In a letter to County Commissioners, the environmental advocacy organization raised concerns that the quarry would “significantly impact” the river. The group also said that the quarry was not the best use of the land, given that other plans are underway to preserve the natural state of the river, including a recently completed study to create a 100-mile public greenway along the Chattahoochee.
The area proposed to be developed as a quarry is currently zoned as “agricultural.” According to current Carroll County zoning ordinances, agriculturally zoned areas are permitted the development of natural resources, including rock quarries. Because of that, the developer does not need approval from the Carroll County Board of Commissioners for the proposed quarry.
At their meeting today, Aug. 4, the Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss changing the current agricultural zone ordinance so that the language for natural resource development would be removed from agricultural zoning and placed in industrial zoning.
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper was established in 1994 and has 10,000 members; their aim is to protect and restore the river. Their three-page letter raises concerns over how quarrying operations would impact the environment of the river as well as its recreational use. The group pointed out that there are two tributaries of the river that run through the property and flow adjacent to the proposed quarry site.
“Generally, excavation and ongoing quarry operations create the potential for these tributaries to be filled in or otherwise impacted by silt, sediment, or other materials disturbed during quarry activities,” said the letter.
There is also concern that there is potential for quarry activities to lead to erosion and sedimentation issues in these tributaries, or in the river itself.
The letter also asserts that the quarry would not be the best use for the land.
“It would be unwise for the county to permit heavy industrial activity at this location when it is heavily investing in preserving and converting nearby lands to modern parks with miles of riverside trails and multiple boat launches allowing the community to recreate along and on the river,” said the letter.
The letter cited the county’s Moore’s Bridge Park — located downstream from the site — as an example of how much the county has already invested in the recreational use of the river.
According to the document, the county purchased the Moore’s Bridge site for $4.4 million in 2009 and has since invested more in the site by building trails and an access point for paddlers and boaters.
In April, the Chattahoochee Riverlands Greenway initiative finalized a “master plan” for a recreational corridor that would transit that part of the Chattahoochee River. In this plan, Moore’s Bridge Park and the Moore’s Bridge public boat ramp would function as the transition point between land and water for up/down access and a water trail, according to the letter. On Friday, the Riverlands group announced the completion of a study on how the Moore’s Bridge park site will be integrated into a 100-mile recreational corridor connecting 19 cities across seven counties through public trails, parks, and amenities.
District 5 commissioner Earnest Reynolds, who represents the Whitesburg area, has said that he appreciates the Riverkeeper’s involvement and is glad that they are involved. He said, however, it will not change the current plans.
In a previous comment to the Times-Georgian, Reynolds stated that he is opposed to the proposed quarry in his district.
“The main thing I want people to know is that I am opposed to it, and it has nothing to do with it coming to the county,” Reynolds said in a previous statement to the Times-Georgian. “I’m surprised and against it for the reasons that (the Whitesburg residents) are.
“Something like this in the middle of a peaceful agricultural community is a detriment to the roads, it’s a detriment to the peace and quiet, and it’s a detriment to the safety and traffic there. I am totally opposed to it.”
Reynolds said that if the proposed change to the zoning ordinance does pass, he is not sure whether that will affect the Green Rock project.
“Now, will that change in the ordinance affect or not affect the current Black Dirt Road rocky quarry application process, I don’t know, that’s a legal question,” said Reynolds.
The Three Rivers Regional Commission is a regional planning commission for several counties in the west Georgia area and includes Carroll County. The commission is accepting comments and concerns regarding the quarry.
The deadline for submitting comments to the Commission has been extended for another 30 days, making the new deadline Aug. 27, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.