Georgia State Patrol arrested a Riverdale man who they say led troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday evening, at one point exceeding 100 mph through a construction zone on Interstate 20.
Dedric Javae Worthey, 23, was charged with attempting to elude officers, driving under the influence, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, reckless driving, reckless conduct, and speeding in a construction zone.
Troopers said they spotted a vehicle driving 86 mph westbound on the interstate in a 55 mph zone. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Temple and because there were multiple people inside, they asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. Instead, troopers said the driver fled toward Alabama, according to the Department of Safety incident report.
As troopers pursued the vehicle, they said the driver weaved between lanes at high speeds to pass other motorists. Troopers said the driver surpassed 100 mph speeds in the 55 mph construction zone.
Before the vehicle reached Bremen city limits, which is a more congested area, the trooper ended the pursuit with a precision immobilization technique by striking the right side of the vehicle. The vehicle rotated clockwise and spun off of the north shoulder and came to a stop. The trooper stepped out of his vehicle with his weapon in hand, and ordered the occupants to get out and lay on the ground. The occupants complied, according to the report.
Troopers arrested Worthey and transported the other occupants to the County Sheriff’s Office, where they were released to family, the report said.
As of Monday evening, Worthey remains in custody at the Carroll County Jail with a $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.